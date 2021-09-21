Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin: Key Takeaways

Borussia Dortmund hosted Union Berlin in a match that started as an absolute breeze for the black and yellows. Dortmund jumped out to an early lead thanks to a screamer from Raphael Guerreiro, and by the 52nd minute, they were up 3-0 on the Berliners. However, later in the second half, the defense fell apart, and Dortmund were looking likely to fold under the pressure. Luckily, a ridiculous goal from Erling Haaland secured the three points and sent the Westfalenstadion into rapture. The match finished 4-2 in favor of BVB.

UEFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO