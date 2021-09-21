Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Union Berlin: Key Takeaways
Borussia Dortmund managed to walk away with all three points at the Westfalenstadion on Sunday as they hosted Union Berlin in a 4-2 thriller of a game. When it comes to closely watching Borussia Dortmund play in the Bundesliga, it is safe to say that there is absolutely never a dull moment with this side. The matchday five clash with Union Berlin was no different, with Die Schwarzgelben hosting a Union Berlin side that has often proved to be a tricky opponent in the last couple of years.bvbbuzz.com
Comments / 0