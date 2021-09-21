CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making sense of Shell's exit from the Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell's sale of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips can't be untethered from how the industry is positioning itself as it faces pressure on climate change. Catch up fast: The companies announced the $9.7 billion cash deal yesterday afternoon. ConocoPhillips will get 225,000 acres in Texas it expects will produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 20 cents to $75.03 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell 12 cents to $78.52 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. October heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.34 a gallon. November natural gas rose 39 cents to $5.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher, contributing to gains for the month and quarter

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, finding support from expectations for higher oil demand after Bloomberg reported that China ordered state-owned energy companies to secure winter supplies at all costs. In the past, power shortages related to insufficient coal supplies led to purchases of oil, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. He pointed out, however, that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, can "easily" raise oil production. OPEC+ will hold a meeting Monday to decide on future production levels. The group is considering adding more oil to the global market, behind the production boost it previously agreed to, Reuters reported Thursday. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 20 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $75.03 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 9.5% for the month and ended 2.1% higher for the quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
rigzone.com

Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit

Shell has completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy subsidiaries. Energy supermajor Shell has completed the sale of their upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert to a consortium made up of subsidiaries of Cheiron Petroleum and Cairn Energy.
Entrepreneur

Here's Why Shell (RDS.A) Bids Goodbye to Permian Basin

Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A ) recently announced an agreement to sell all its assets in the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States, to competitor ConocoPhillips COP. The cash transaction is valued at $9.5 billion. This deal with ConocoPhillips unlocks a significant value for Shell after...
fortworthreport.org

Shell’s decision to leave Permian Basin unlikely to impact Texas workforce or climate issues, experts say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Midland Mayor Patrick Payton expects most people working for Royal Dutch Shell in West Texas to keep their jobs after the energy giant sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Analyst: Conoco shows commitment to Permian with Shell buy

Executives at ConocoPhillips were surprised to be invited to bid on Shell’s Permian Basin holdings, though it had been rumored Shell was preparing to market the assets. It was an invitation the company wasn’t expecting or seeking, ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told investors during a webcast discussing the $9.5 billion cash transaction announced Monday. It’s also the second major acquisition made by the company in less than a year, just shy of the $9.7 billion paid for Concho Resources. When the deal closes, ConocoPhillips will stand next to Pioneer Natural Resources as the Permian’s second largest producer.
irei.com

Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5b to ConocoPhillips

Shell Enterprises LLC, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell, has reached an agreement for the sale of its Permian business to ConocoPhillips, a shale developer in the Permian Basin, for $9.5 billion in cash. The transaction will transfer all of Shell's interest in the Permian to ConocoPhillips, subject to regulatory approvals.
ecowatch.com

In Sign of Climate Pressure, Royal Dutch Shell Sells Permian Basin Holdings

Royal Dutch Shell announced Monday it was selling its oil and gas production in Texas's Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash. The move reflects pressure on European fossil fuel companies like the Netherlands-based Shell to shift towards cleaner sources of energy in response to the climate crisis, The New York Times reported. It also comes around four months after a Dutch court ordered the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to 45 percent of 2019 levels by 2030.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Shell Sells Off Its Oil And Gas Business In Texas’ Permian Basin, Seeking To Reduce Its Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin, the country's largest oilfield, to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion cash on Monday. The deal is a major move for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian Basin, as it faces pressure to reduce its oil and gas production and produce more clean energy in response to concerns from investors and the public about climate change.
Reuters

Shell’s U.S. exit gives investors a sugar rush

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), has left the building. The $153 billion Anglo-Dutch oil giant on Monday offloaded 225,000 acres of shale assets in the Permian basin to U.S. rival ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for $9.5 billion in cash. With oil at $70 per barrel, the price looks on the low side: consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates the assets are worth more than $13 billion. But at $42,000 an acre it’s roughly in line with recent local deals, according to Berenberg analysts. And given a Dutch court has ordered Shell to slash carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, boss Ben van Beurden needs to cut somewhere .
energynews.us

Shell divests from the country’s largest oilfield

OIL & GAS: Royal Dutch Shell sells off its oil and gas business in the Permian Basin to ConocoPhillips as investors and the public pressure it to reduce its use of fossil fuels and produce more clean energy. (Texas Tribune, New York Times) ALSO:. • Critics criticize a provision of...
CNBC

Oil shrugs off higher U.S. crude stocks, strong dollar

Oil prices held steady on Thursday after rising above $80 a barrel this week, shrugging off bearish factors such as rising U.S. crude oil inventories and a strong dollar amid consensus that a supply deficit will stay for coming months. Brent crude for November delivery was up 21 cents at...
