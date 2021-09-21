Ditch Your Device and Exercise Your Brain with These Puzzles and Games

Listen, we know you and your yoga mat have been through a lot together (All that sweat! All those flows!), but if it’s looking less than stellar these days, it might be time for an upgrade. Whether you’re wanting to change up your practice or invest in a more sustainable foundation for your flow, a yoga rug may be the right choice for you. Beautiful, versatile, and, most importantly, functional, yoga rugs are much more than an accessory in your at-home practice space. They can also challenge you to engage your muscles in new ways and allow you to slide in certain poses with ease. But that’s not all. Here’s what you need to know about yoga rugs before you press purchase.

YOGA ・ 14 DAYS AGO