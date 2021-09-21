CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Iberdrola buys partner CIP out of two U.S. offshore wind farms

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJI19_0c37pHb900

MADRID (Reuters) - Iberdrola has taken full control of two wind projects it has been developing off the U.S. coast with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), as part of a global ramp-up of its offshore business.

The European wind power leader’s U.S. unit Avangrid will pay $167.5 million for CIP’s 50% stake in two projects: an 804 megawatt (MW) site in Connecticut, and one in Massachusetts, which could have capacity of up to 1.2 gigawatts (GW).

Iberdrola is pushing hard into the burgeoning offshore wind market, which forms a key plank of global decarbonisation policies.

These two projects, along with an 800 MW project off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, could require investment of around $12 billion, the company said.

Iberdrola has the option to take control of the latter, dubbed Vineyard Wind 1, once it is up and running.

Around 30% of Iberdrola’s project pipeline is in offshore wind. Chief Executive Ignacio Galan said in July the company may consider spinning off that part of the business, but added no decision had been taken.

CIP, meanwhile, will take full control of a separate project in the area, which could have capacity of up to 2.5 GW.

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Vineyard Wind could have two offshore-wind ports in Massachusetts

Vineyard Wind announced plans Thursday to create the state’s second major offshore wind port on Salem Harbor, but only if the joint venture wins its bid to develop another offshore wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard. Under the plan, Vineyard Wind would partner with the city of Salem and the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BBC

Bid for major Orkney offshore wind project announced

French oil giant TotalEnergies is part of a consortium that has submitted a bid to build a major new offshore wind project off Orkney. Total has joined with Macquarie's Green Investment Group and Scottish developer RIDG on a proposal to build the West of Orkney Windfarm. They claim it has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecomagazine.com

Briggs Wins Seaway7 Contract for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm

Briggs Marine, a leading provider of marine and environmental services, has won a contract with Seaway7 to supply, deploy, maintain, and recover 13 demarcation buoys and 3 wave rider buoys for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm. These buoys will play a critical role in the safe navigation of all vessels and/or vessel traffic near the site.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Iberdrola to hybridize four Spanish wind farms with solar PV

Spanish energy giant Iberdrola has submitted several proposals to hybridize some of its wind farms in Spain with solar plants. According to the Spanish Official Journal, the company plans to build a PV plant with a capacity of up to 33.3 MW in the municipality of El Almendro, Huelva province. It already operates a 22 MW wind farm in the province, which is in the southern region of Andalusia.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Pricey Offshore Wind Farms

VIANA DO CASTELO, Portugal, Sept 27 (Reuters) – From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir, Portugal is exploring innovative ways to boost renewable energy. Mass use of such projects may still be too pricey, but...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
enr.com

Offshore Wind Projects Pushed Ahead in Northeast, California

Two developers submitted bids for Massachusetts’ third offshore wind energy solicitation, to build up to 1,600 MW of capacity, but two large players abstained—leading members of the state legislature to question state bidding rules. The Mayflower Wind consortium, a joint venture of energy giants Shell New Energies US, EDP Renewable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Iberdrola#Cip#European#Avangrid
WWLP 22News

Biggest offshore wind procurement draws just two bids

BOSTON (SHNS) – The two companies already chosen to develop offshore wind projects for Massachusetts were the only two to submit proposals for the state’s third offshore wind solicitation, each offering up to 1,200 megawatts of power generation and various economic development-related sweeteners. The state’s third competitive solicitation attracted bids...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

2 offshore wind developers submit bids

THE HEADLINES detailing the emergence of a US offshore wind supply chain in its infancy are starting to pop up in all sorts of places – a $250 million monopile facility in New Jersey in partnership with wind farm developer Orsted and a wind tower manufacturing operation in Albany, New York, in conjunction with wind farm developer Equinor.
INDUSTRY
Inquirer and Mirror

Vineyard Wind secures financing for offshore project

(Sept. 23, 2021) Vineyard Wind, the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the country, secured financing last week for its 64-turbine project planed 15 miles southwest of Madaket, paving the way for construction to begin. In a press conference last Wednesday afternoon, Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen said construction...
NANTUCKET, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Madrid, Spain
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

World’s largest floating offshore wind farm begins operation

The world's largest floating wind farm is now operating offshore Scotland. Statkraft, a renewable energy generator owned by the Norwegian state, will buy the entire electrical output of the 48 MW Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm through a power purchase agreement that extends until 2029. The Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thesandpaper.net

Responsible Offshore Development Alliance Sues Department of Interior Over Wind Farm

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, a coalition of fishing industry associations and fishing companies, filed a petition for review on Sept. 13 in the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals regarding the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s July 15, 2021 decision approving the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind energy project 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.
INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Massachusetts seeks to reassert leadership in offshore wind

WIND: Massachusetts lawmakers are working on a bill that will help make the state more competitive in the offshore wind market: “We had a tremendous advantage, and it’s beginning to slip.” (Boston Business Journal) ALSO: Extended federal tax credits, states’ clean energy commitments and Vineyard Wind’s approval forecast an offshore...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
workboat.com

ABS appoints Lennon vice president offshore wind

ABS has appointed Greg Lennon vice president of global offshore wind. “Greg is a leader who will build on the numerous successes of our offshore wind team and accelerate our continued support of the burgeoning industry here in the U.S. and globally,” Peter Fitzpatrick, ABS senior vice president, global offshore, said in a statement. “He will position us to be ready and able to support the president’s ambition to install 30 GWs of offshore wind by 2030 and to work with our global partners to deliver over 150 GWs targeted for 2030 around the world.”
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Announce Strategic Transaction to Advance Offshore Wind Development

ORANGE, Conn. & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), today announced a restructuring of their Vineyard Wind joint venture which will enable both companies to leverage their strengths and expertise to continue to grow the U.S. offshore wind industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NJ Spotlight

Firms look to bring power ashore from offshore wind farms

Launching a new era in the offshore-wind sector, at least two companies submitted bids to the operator of the regional power grid to fundamentally change how power from offshore wind farms is delivered to customers. PJM Interconnection sought bids to address the power transmission needs created by offshore wind farms...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMDT.com

Offshore wind farm Skipjack 2 project in the next phase, public commentary needed to move forward

MARYLAND – A project said to power 250,000 homes, create 2,000 jobs, and bring a future of clean energy for generations. The bid for Orsted and U.S Wind’s offshore wind farm project is being reviewed, and in this important next step for the approval of the project, voices from the community. “These public comment sessions are about bringing this new industry to life through the development of Skipjack wind,” says Brady Walker, the Mid-Atlantic Marketing Manager for Orsted.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

192K+
Followers
215K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy