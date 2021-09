The one glaring statistic that stands out for Alice coach Kyle Atwood over the first three weeks of the season is nine turnovers. The Coyotes are off to an 0-3 start and in two of those games had chances to win only to see those same chances evaporate, and luckily for Alice it still has two weeks of non-district games to get that sorted out before the gauntlet of District 15-4A Division I begins.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO