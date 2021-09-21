CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Citizen's Hugh Evans hoping music can mobilize world

By GLENN GAMBOA
Beaumont Enterprise
Cover picture for the articleHugh Evans started his fight against extreme poverty by mobilizing his friends when he was growing up in Australia. On Saturday, Evans will try to mobilize the world to tackle poverty and COVID-19 with Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour live concert featuring The Weekend, BTS, Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, H.E.R. and dozens of other artists performing at locations across the globe — from Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea, to the Champ de Mars in Paris and New York’s Central Park. On Tuesday, the group announced Prince HArry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will join the event in Central Park to discuss global vaccine equity.

