The city of San Jose, California, formally apologized for an act of arson in 1887 that destroyed its Chinatown, devastating the city’s Chinese immigrant community. The City Council unanimously passed a resolution this week apologizing to the Chinese immigrants and descendants who became “victims of systemic and institutional racism.” The legislation, which was read at a ceremony Wednesday, acknowledged the city’s role in the destruction of the enclave and pledged a commitment to rectify “lingering consequences” of its discriminatory policies.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO