CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Here's Why Peloton Investors Should Consider Lululemon Stock

By Jon Quast and Deidre Woollard
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf3lv_0c37o5qD00

Fitness company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is a popular stock among investors, and rightly so. The company has been growing, customers are loyal, and it appears to have a big opportunity going forward. But maybe it's not the only good stock to buy in this space.

In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 3, Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard explains why she believes Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is a good stock to buy especially for investors who already love Peloton stock.

Deidre Woollard: First I'm going to talk about your turnkey and that's Lululemon. Lululemon has a lot to recommend it. The stock is up 500% over the past five years. Now it's only up around 9% year to date. Total revenue of $1.2 billion in the last quarter. The thing that's great about Lululemon is you've got yoga pants, sure, but they've got now into running, training, they've seen huge numbers in their "On the Move" segment which is basically athleisure, especially among men as well as women.

The value of the Q1 store performance was 88% of 2019, so people are back in the stores. Lululemon is also very successful in e-commerce. They've also just created a resale clothing program. The reason this is super smart is not only is it a sustainability play and that's good for PR, but it's also on trend with the younger generations who are super into resale and thrifting and it gives them a chance to capture the younger generations who may not be able to afford those pricey and fabulous Lululemon pants yet.

The other thing that I think is really exciting about Lululemon is you also have Mirror. Mirror happens to be the same price as the newly reduced Peloton Bike. Unlike the Peloton, it fits nicely into your house. Not an eyesore, but it's a large piece of equipment, the Peloton Bike. You've got the beautiful Mirror, it also has a subscription plan. Now its community isn't as big as Peloton, but the flexibility in Mirror is fantastic in terms of the ways that they can gradually keep adding programs to it. It's not going to go out of style, it literally also serves as a mirror in your house.

Other thing that's great about Lululemon, they're going to get into footwear, and I know Peloton is also looking at that, too, but I think for Lulu, it is fantastic. In many ways, Lulu, I believe, is where Peloton wants to be as that go-anywhere brand. But Lulu already has that strong retail footprint, great e-commerce, they are in fitness, of course, but also beyond that, this is really a true lifestyle brand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Won't Buy Robinhood Stock

Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) popular trading app has done quite a bit to democratize investing, such as pioneering the concept of zero-commission trading several years before most brokers adopted the concept. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20, Motley Fool contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss why you aren't likely to find the stock in their portfolios anytime soon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT:CEI) climbed on Thursday, furthering the oil and gas company's torrid gains so far this year. By the close of trading today, its stock price was up 11.7% after rising as much as 27.8% earlier in the day. So what. Camber's share price is being driven...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Peloton's Most Important Number Is $1,495

Neil Patel is a long-term investor focused on finding the next compounding machine. His investing philosophy is simple: find high-quality companies, don't overpay, and do nothing. He covers consumer goods companies for The Motley Fool. Weak financial guidance for the current quarter disappointed the market. Management reduces the Bike price...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Peloton Interactive#Millionacres#Mirror#Peloton Bike
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Zoom Isn't Just a Pandemic Stock

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) was the stock that investors just couldn't stop talking about in the early days of the pandemic. With reopenings in many countries around the world well underway and more people returning to the office, some investors seem to have lost confidence in the stock's long-term prospects and its ability to sustain durable returns in a post-pandemic world. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Rachel Warren discuss why she chose Zoom as one of her first stock buys and why they both think the tech stock's run isn't close to being over yet.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why AbbVie Is a Great Healthcare Stock for Long-Term Investors

Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is best known for its mega-blockbuster drug Humira, which raked in more revenue than any other medicine in the world in yet another year of successive growth in 2020. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 20, 2021, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Rachel Warren discuss what makes AbbVie such a stalwart choice for the long-term investor's portfolio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Right Now Is a Great Time to Invest in the Stock Market

With all the volatility investors have been seeing in the market lately, some are still worried that another market downturn could be looming. Whether or not a crash happens in the near future, this shouldn't deter long-term investors from regularly investing in high-quality companies that they know, believe in, and are committed to holding for the long haul.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why This Growth Stock Is Winning

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is challenging traditional insurance companies with its digital insurance. It's powered by artificial intelligence and data learning, and more than a million customers have already signed on. In this video recording of "Deep Dive 45: Lemonade, Part 2," Motley Fool contributors Brian Withers and Jennifer Saibil talk about Lemonade's C-Suite and how it's a great fit for what the company does. This video was recorded on Motley Fool Live on Sept. 13.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Why Investors Should Buy Deere Instead Of Caterpillar

In recent months, construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has made several announcements regarding plans for high-profile green energy projects. Bank of America analyst Ross Gilardi said Tuesday that Caterpillar’s clean future is in the very early stages at this point and investors have no idea how long the company’s green projects will take and how much of a financial impact they will have on the company.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Here's Why I Bought Chewy Stock

Online pet retailer Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is demonstrating economies of scale as it increases profit margin along with revenue. In this segment from "The Five," recorded on Sept. 9, Fool.com contributors Jason Hall and Parkev Tatevosian discuss why Chewy's business model is working so well. Parkev Tatevosian: So the last stock...
PET SERVICES
The Motley Fool

They Own Hundreds of Stocks Between Them. But Here's Why These Investors Say "Don't Sell."

Investors who pick individual stocks want to beat the market. Otherwise, they could just buy a fund that tracks the performance of the market and be done. However, more than beating the market, investors who pick individual stocks want to always be right. To the first desire, the average investor can beat the market by using good and simple investing principles. However, to the second desire, being right all the time isn't realistic.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Affirm Stock Keeps Going Up

Leading buy now, pay later company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) has certainly been on a hot streak, with shares up more than 55% over the past three months. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 13, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Industry Focus host Jason Moser discuss why Affirm's recent news has investors so excited.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why the Market Loved Lululemon's Q2 Results

On Sept. 8, apparel and fitness company Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. The company beat expectations and raised its guidance, much to the market's delight. In this video from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 9, Fool contributor Jon Quast breaks the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

A redesign and further testing of the Workhorse C-1000 electric delivery van is another in a series of bad news items from the company this year. Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. Shareholders got more bad news today, and shares dropped 14% in reaction. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Ambarella Stock Surged 10% Higher Today

Shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) climbed sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 10.8%, though the stock ended the trading day up 10.4%. The company announced that it has partnered with a notable Chinese automaker to build a driver monitoring system, which is already rolling off the assembly line. So what.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Look Ridiculously Overvalued. Here's Why They're Not

Investors don't want to buy a stock that's too expensive. But knowing what's overvalued or undervalued in the stock market is complicated. There are plenty of handy valuation metrics that people like to use, but using these without contextualizing them can cause misunderstandings. Motley Fool contributors Matthew Frankel and Jon...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Pinterest Is More Than a Social Media Stock

Is Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) the worst house in the best neighborhood? This is the question that Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall posed to Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard in this video clip from Motley Fool Backstage Pass, recorded on Sept. 3. In this analogy, a house is a stock and the neighborhood is the social-media space.
RECIPES
The Motley Fool

Why Peloton's Future Is Looking Bright

What does the future hold for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) now that our world is starting to return to normal after the chaos caused by the pandemic? Motley Fool contributor Jon Quast recently tackled this issue by sharing his take with fellow contributor Jason Hall and Millionacres editor Deidre Woollard. This video clip comes from Motley Fool Backstage Pass and was recorded on Sept. 3. In it, Jon shares the various ways Peloton intends to grow its member base to 100 million.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy