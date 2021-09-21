CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“No” to Immigration Reform – Ag Labor in Limbo?

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled against the Democrats’ plan to provide eight million green cards as a part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill. The Hill says that decision makes getting immigration reform to President Biden’s desk that much harder. MacDonough’s guidance all but closes the door on Democrats’ chances to be able to use the spending bill as a potential pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants. Democrats had wanted to provide those green cards for four groups of immigrants, including “Dreamers,” temporary protected status holders, agricultural workers, and essential workers. Getting legal permanent status allows people to eventually apply for permanent citizenship if they can meet other qualifications.

#Immigration Reform#Democrats#Republicans#Gop
