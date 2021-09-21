Swarm of bees kill more than 60 endangered penguins in South Africa
More than 60 endangered African penguins were apparently killed by a swarm of bees in South Africa last week, in what bird conservationists described as an unusual occurrence. The 63 birds were found dead inside the Boulders African penguin colony in Simon’s Town, located near Cape Town, according to a press release from the South African National Parks (SANParks). The penguins died sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0