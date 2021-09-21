CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DreamDoll’s Driver Was Robbed At Gunpoint In St. Louis, Suspect Killed In The Aftermath

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbjuJ_0c37i6eW00
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

DreamDoll won’t be returning to St. Louis anytime soon. The rapper took to her Instagram Live on Sept.19, where she revealed some frightening details about her driver being robbed at gunpoint, Hot97 reported.

According to the 29-year-old artist, “all” of her personal belongings were taken in the heist, however, DreamDoll shared that she was relieved she didn’t leave her purse behind in the vehicle. The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper’s story took a turn for the worst when she mentioned that the thief responsible for the robbery was allegedly killed during the aftermath of the incident, but the rapper did not specify how the assailant was taken down.

“The n***** got f**king killed,” DreamDoll says in the chilling Instagram video. “The n***** that f**kin’ robbed the car is dead.”

“I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?” she continued. “This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never, be back to y’all city.”

REVOLT TV added that the rapper’s “ID, wallet, Yeezy slides, and jewelry” were some of the items stolen during the harrowing face-off with the gunman. Her items, she explained, were originally split between two cars but ended up in one vehicle following some confusion prior to the robbery. According to their report, the robber who allegedly passed away is one of three suspects involved in the crime.

DreamDoll was in St. Louis for a hosting event during the time of the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
theboxhouston.com

DreamDoll Reveals On IG Live Thief Who Attempted To Rob Her In St. Louis Was Killed

DreamDoll looked to have run into some trouble during her time in St.Louis. The New York rapper hopped on Instagram Live to show the end results of her car completely ran through by a robber. Doll was extremely frustrated that she was robbed. The Ah Ah Ah rapper also stated that the thief that stole her possessions was allegedly killed.
CELEBRITIES
KMOV

Robber held couple at gunpoint after climbing through their St. Louis apartment window: Police

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An armed robber climbed through an apartment window and held a couple at gunpoint in St. Louis late Wednesday night. According to police, a man broke a window to the victims’ apartment in the 400 block of N. Vandeventer Ave. and climbed through shortly after 11 p.m. Once inside, the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man and made demands. After taking money, electronics and a wallet from the victims, the suspect took off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Carjacking suspect hits, kills man with victim’s car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 72-year-old man is dead after he was run over and killed by his own car during a carjacking in the Central West End. Police have arrested and charged a 47-year-old man for murder and robbery in connection with the incident. Carmain Milton has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man robbed at gunpoint Friday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in St. Louis. The victim told police that he was in the area of Lee Avenue and N. Newstead Avenue when an undescribed vehicle pulled up to him around 10 p.m. The suspects got out of the vehicle and one pointed a gun at the victim demanding money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Jewelry#Cars#Instagram Live#Yeezy
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Residents robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis apartment

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a man after he broke into an apartment late Wednesday night and robbed the people living there. St. Louis police were called around 11:10 p.m. to the 400 block of Vandeventer Avenue, near the city's Grand Center and Central West End neighborhoods, where they found a 22-year-old woman and 23-year-old man.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Suspect charged with murder in fatal St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man arrested in the fatal carjacking of another man in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has been charged with murder. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 47-year-old Carmain Milton with second-degree murder and robbery. Police say it was Milton who robbed 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang, of Brentwood, of his car at gunpoint Tuesday morning, then ran over the older man as he sped away in the stolen car. Yang was found by officers minutes later and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers soon found Yang’s car and arrested Milton following a foot chase.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Blavity

Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Who Said She Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Charged With 1st-Degree Manslaughter

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop, is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reports. While first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, second-degree manslaughter, which was her first charge, carries a maximum penalty of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Mom Posts Horrific Photos After 3-Year-Old Daughter Attacked by Coyote

“It was as if the bogeyman had come to life,” recalled a south London mother of a horrifying moment that occurred during a recent vacation to the United States. Megan and Michael Lewis were vacationing with their daughters in Cape Cod last month. However, the dream vacation would soon be ending in tragedy. The family was enjoying the evening watching a gorgeous Cape Cod sunset when Megan’s youngest daughter, three-year-old Elodie, was viciously attacked by a wild coyote.
ACCIDENTS
Deseret News

The real reason why Florida police can’t find Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, will continue on Tuesday, and it looks like the focus is returning to the Carlton Reserve in Florida. Police and federal agents will head back to the Carlton Reserve Tuesday, entering from the Venice, Florida, side of the nature reserve, according to News Nation reporter Brian Entin. The FBI will lead the investigation with the North Port police helping in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy