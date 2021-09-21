Can my landlord show my property at a time that is not good for me when I am open to working with them? I work at home.

I gave my 30 days' notice. My landlord asked me to pick a Saturday to be gone all day so he can show my condo to multiple prospective tenants. I told him Saturdays and Sundays are days I work 12 hour days (from home, in telemedicine), and I am not available those days. He says it's his house, and I can go work somewhere else, because all he will do is give me 24 hours, and too bad for me. Do I have no recourse? I can't take time off of work and lose a day of pay (plus take the attendance ding) to accommodate him when I have much more flexibility literally any week day-- especially when it's not just a 15 min showing, he's expecting me to be gone all day for him. But he is telling me to figure it out, because he wants a Saturday or Sunday, the 2 days every week I have no flexibility with my schedule, without attendance repercussions with my employer.