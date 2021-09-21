CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OECD urges rich nations to share vaccines to even-up growth

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

PARIS (AP) — A leading international economic watchdog urged developed countries to put more effort into providing low-income countries with coronavirus vaccines in order to ensure that the global recovery from the pandemic is more even. In its latest assessment of the state of the global economy, the Paris-based Organization...

www.seattletimes.com

