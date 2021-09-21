Arduino Flingbot robot flings paint on a canvas to create robotic art
JBV Creative has built an artistic Arduino robot that creates paintings by flinging paint to canvas in a similar way to that of the famous painter Jackson Pollock. Rather than painstakingly dipping brush into paint and flinging it onto a canvas similar to Pollock the robot uses a more sweeping style using spoonfuls of paint which are flung at the canvas from a distance hence the name Flingbot. Check out the video below to learn more about its mechanics and painting technique which uses 12 reservoirs which are filled via gravity feeders and a servomotor controlling how much paint is deposited on the spoon.www.geeky-gadgets.com
