Chemical company-turned-automaker INEOS Automotive is serious about bringing its Defender-inspired SUV to America. The UK-based company is currently working on establishing a dealership network in the US so that it can bring the Grenadier over in 2023, according to a new report from Edmunds. Earlier this summer, INEOS (which stands for Inspec Ethylene Oxide Specialties) announced that production of the rugged Grenadier is schedule to begin next year. That’s still the plan, but the retro-style utility vehicle will initially only be available in four regions—Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. The automaker now hopes to bring the 4×4 stateside the...

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO