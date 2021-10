The CIA has reportedly recalled its station chief in Vienna because he was not taking seriously enough an outbreak of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” symptoms among people working at the embassy.The removal is intended to emphasise the significance US authorities are placing on tackling the unexplained health problems which have dogged hundreds of diplomats and other officials since 2016, The Washington Post reported, citing anonymous officials. First encountered in the US embassy in the Cuban capital, Havana Syndrome sufferers report being suddenly stricken with unusual neurological illness.The symptoms vary, but range from headaches to ringing in the ears, as well...

MILITARY ・ 6 DAYS AGO