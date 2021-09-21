CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

OECD urges rich nations to share vaccines to even-up growth

riverbender.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — A leading international economic watchdog urged developed countries to put more effort into providing low-income countries with coronavirus vaccines in order to ensure that the global recovery from the pandemic is more even. In its latest assessment of the state of the global economy, the Paris-based Organization...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus: official

The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of Covid-19. But it would take 10 years before the country returned to pre-pandemic growth, which averaged 6.4 percent in the 10 years before Covid-19 hit. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
CFO.com

OECD Urges Caution on Easing Fiscal Support

Governments and central banks should not rush into withdrawing emergency support for their economies, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned, citing “sizable uncertainty” about the recovery from the pandemic. In its latest Interim Economic Outlook, the OECD said the world economy is on course to grow 5.7%...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathias Cormann
Shore News Network

Uneven Vaccination Rates Will Hamper Global Economic Recovery, OECD Says

Varying vaccination rates worldwide will hamper economic growth in some nations and create an uneven recovery from the pandemic, a leading global organization said. While the worst of the pandemic may be behind the global economy, how each individual nation will recover from the economic calamity of 2020 remains to be seen, according to an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report published Tuesday. Vaccination rates, fresh surges of coronavirus, continued economic restrictions and supply chain delays will all factor into the global recovery.
BUSINESS
washingtonnewsday.com

The OECD has lowered its forecasts for global and US economic growth.

The OECD has lowered its forecasts for global and US economic growth. The OECD warned of a “uneven” global economic rebound on Tuesday, lowering its global and US growth predictions for 2021 while lifting its outlook for Europe. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global...
ECONOMY
Time

Rich Nations to Miss Climate Fund Goal Even by 2025

Developed countries’ pledges to provide $100 billion of annual financing, made over a decade ago and seen as key to unlocking upcoming climate talks, are unlikely to be met even five years after the target, according to a new report. That not only threatens the success at the United Nations...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oecd#World Economy#U S Economy#Ap#British#Covax
International Business Times

Rich Nations Make 'Disappointing' Progress In Climate Finance: OECD

Rich countries are making little progress towards meeting their pledge to provide $100 billion a year to poorer nations to combat climate change, the OECD said Friday. Developing countries, which bear the greatest impact from climate change, received $79.6 billion in 2019, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in its latest report on the issue.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Uptick in new US unemployment benefit claims slows

New claims for US unemployment benefits increased for the third straight week, but the rate of the uptick appears to be slowing, according to government data released Thursday. Initial applications for jobless benefits made in the week ended September 25 rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, up 11,000 from the previous week's unrevised level, the Labor Department reported. The figures once again defied expectations for a decline. Another 16,752 new claims, not seasonally adjusted, were made under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers not normally eligible for aid. Those claims likely represented a backlog since the program expired earlier in the month. Claims are a closely-watched metric of labor market health, and shot into the millions when the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020. They have been on a sustained decline in recent months, though have yet to return to their level before the pandemic.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
China
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits to expire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Pandemic-related provisions that expanded eligibility to unemployment benefits for people directly impacted by COVID-19 are set to expire on Friday, the Vermont Department of Labor said. The expanded eligibility was for situations including people needing to quarantine because of exposure to the coronavirus, care for a...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy