David Beckham's son Romeo makes professional soccer debut

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- David Beckham's son, Romeo, followed in his famous father's footsteps recently, making his professional soccer debut for Fort Lauderdale CF. The club is the reserve team for Inter Miami CF of MLS.

Romeo, 19, debuted in a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC on Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The teams compete in the United Soccer League. David Beckham is part owner of Inter Miami CF.

"Blessed to have made my pro debut [Sunday] for Fort Lauderdale CF," Romeo posted on Instagram. "Full focus onto the next match."

Beckham did not score or assist a goal in the match, but did provide several close chances with passes into the box. Mitch Curry and George Acosta scored for Fort Lauderdale CF.

Azaad Liadi and Marco Micaletto scored for South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Beckham wore No. 11 and started at right wing. He was substituted out in the 79th minute of the draw. Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF on Sep. 5, but did not play in his first game until Sunday.

"Well done big boy," David Beckham wrote on Instagram. "Proud of you making your full pro debut."

Romeo played alongside Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville. The elder Neville also was teammates with David Beckham at Manchester United.

"Tough point [Sunday] for Fort Lauderdale CF," Fort Lauderdale coach Darren Powell tweeted. "Well earned and the commitment of our players to improve is clear! ... We will be back for a good training week!"

David Beckham and his wife, Victoria, parent five children, including: sons Romeo, Brooklyn (22), and Cruz (16), and daughter Harper (10).

Fort Lauderdale CF's next game is against Greenville Triumph SC at 7 p.m. EDT Oct. 1 at Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C.