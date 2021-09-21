Child tax credit 2021 update – IRS phone number for $300 September payments shared online ahead of October deadline

THE IRS has said that American families have until the end of the month to ensure that they are registered to the Child Tax Credit monthly payment.

Families do not need to act if they are already receiving child tax credit payments.

The tax credits were expanded from $2,000 to $3,600 earlier this year by Joe Biden as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families with kids under the age of six will receive $300 per child, meanwhile, the amount is $250 for children aged between six-17.

Payments will be sent either by direct deposit or paper check.

Americans can use the IRS’ free online portal to check the status of their child tax credit. The IRS can also be contacted using their customer service phone number -- 1-800-829-1040.

Read our child tax credit blog for the latest news and updates...

DEADLINE

Families with eligible children though only have a couple of months left to sign up if they didn’t get the checks automatically.

Anyone wanting to register via the IRS non-filer portal has until the end of October 15 to do so, meaning there is just under a month left.

“If parents haven’t already gotten the payment and they’re eligible for it, it’s not too late to sign up,” said Ashley Burnside, a policy analyst at the Center for Law and Social Policy. “They can use the IRS portal, that’s still an option.”

After that, families can still use GetCTC.org, which was launched by Code for America along with the US Department of the Treasury and the White House.

People wanting to use this site will be able to do so until mid-November, according to a Treasury official, CNBC reports.

HOW MUCH FAMILIES COULD GET CONTINUED

“This means that the total payment will be spread over four months, rather than six, making each monthly payment larger. For these families, each payment is up to $450 per month for each child under age 6 and up to $375 per month for each child ages 6 through 17,” the agency said.

Anyone waiting to sign up through the Code of America site in November will get the entire first half of the credit in one check in December.

HOW MUCH FAMILIES COULD GET

This means that for a family with two children aged 5 and 7, who are eligible for the full credit, they would get $6,000 – $3,000 for the 7-year-old plus $3,600 for the 5-year-old.

If the family had filed a tax return in 2019 or 2020 and had a direct deposit, the family started receiving the first $3,300 of the credit in six monthly payments of $550 that will last from July to December.

If the family missed the July payment but signed up in August they would still get $3,300 before December.

“Families who did not get a July or August payment and are getting their first monthly payment in September will still receive their total advance payment for the year of up to $1,800 for each child under age 6 and up to $1,500 for each child ages 6 through 17,” the IRS said in a September 15 statement, coinciding with the third monthly payment going out to families.

IRS URGES FAMILIES TO SIGN UP ASAP

If a family fails to sign up for the new child tax credit this year they will miss out on advance payments but can still get the money in a lump sum next year.

To get the credit, though, they will have to file a 2021 tax return.

Experts say everyone with an eligible child should sign up as soon as they can, unless they are part of a family that knows they want to opt out and receive the benefit in a lump sum next year.

“We would hate for money to be left on the table when people are hungry, when people have housing insecurities, food insecurities,” said Otis Rolley, senior vice president of the U.S. equity and economic opportunity initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation.

OPPOSITION TO EXPANSION

Senator Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, said he wouldn’t support the budget in its current form.

He told CNN Sunday: “I support child tax credits and I sure am trying to help children.

“Before you start saying, is it going to be made permanent, this and that, let’s see how we’re doing this.

“Let’s make sure that we’re getting it to the right people.”

EXPANSION PLANS

Lawmakers are looking for ways to continue the program with Joe Biden’s temporary child tax credit expansion set to end next year.

Recently members of the House Ways and Means Committee released a proposal part of the $3.5 trillion budget that would see credits extended until 2025, Fortune reports.

But, it’s possible that the aid will be scaled back as Senators try to convince moderate Democrats.

AVOID PAYING BACK THE IRS

The IRS bases the monthly amount of the child tax credit on 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

Should a household’s income increase, or if your child ages out of an eligibility bracket, they may be forced to repay the money next year.

The easiest way to avoid having to repay the credit is by opting out, which means taxpayers who qualify will get any money due as one payout in 2022.

Any parents who want to opt out of future payments should do so by October 4, or they will receive another payment on October 15.

It’s an easy online fix, since parents can use the unenroll feature on the Child Tax Credit Update Portal.

REASONS FOR OPTING OUT

Opting out essentially means you are postponing when you receive the remaining portion of the credit until next spring, reports CNET.

It is a good solution for divorced or single parents who have joint custody or claim dependents differently on their 2020 and 2021 tax returns.

Others might prefer to opt-out to avoid potentially having to pay the IRS money back, or would just prefer a bigger tax refund next year.

For example, you should opt-out if you prefer to receive one large payment next year instead of seven smaller ones.

This would be ideal for families saving up, those who have put that money towards paying an outstanding debt or those who are used to receiving a bigger refund.

CHILDCARE COSTS

If parents regularly use a babysitter in 2021, they will be able to claim that as a child care expense for this tax year when tax filing time comes around next year.

CNET reported that it will probably be easier to claim child care credits for people and groups working in an official capacity, such as a summer camp program or licensed daycare provider, rather than a local teen.

AGE CUT OFF

“Age is determined on December 31, 2021. If your child turns 18 this year, then they are not eligible for the monthly Child Tax Credit,” explained Congressman Steve Cohen.

“However, the American Rescue Plan did provide for a one-time credit of $500 for dependent children aged 18 and for dependent full-time college students aged between 19 and 24.”

Experts warned that families who are mistakenly receiving the advanced child tax payments for a dependent who turns 18 before the end of the year should opt out of future payments.

If they don’t, they may be required to pay back the money once they file taxes.

OLDER DEPENDENTS CASH OUT

Parents with 18-year-old dependents who are being cared for can qualify for a maximum of $500 each toward the child tax credit they’d receive.

Dependents aged between 19 and 24 years old must be attending college full-time to also qualify for $500.

The payment will come when families file taxes for 2021 at the start of next year, according to CNET.

It will also depend on how long the dependent lived with the family and their level of income.

TOOL FOR TRACKING PAYMENTS

There is an online portal that Americans can use to check the status of their checks.

This tool allows you to view your payments and check and see if you’re enrolled for advanced payments.

You need an IRS username and an ID.me account to check payments online.

Also, make sure that your current banking information and mailing address are up to date.

ARE YOU MISSING A CHECK?

There are a couple of reasons why you may not have received your checks.

This includes not filing tax returns for 2020 or 2019, nor using the IRS tool to claim your coronavirus stimulus checks.

If you did not file taxes, there’s a tool called the Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool where you can add your information to see if you qualify.

IRS CHILD TAX CREDIT ERRORS

According to CNET, an error by the IRS in July means that several families using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number in mixed-status households didn’t receive the first payment at all.

A household qualifies as mixed-status if one parent is an immigrant, and where any eligible children have Social Security numbers.

A similar IRS mistake caused many August payments to go out as a check, sent via USPS, even when recipients had signed up for direct deposit.

HOW TO OPT OUT OF CHILD TAX CREDIT CHECKS

Americans who do not wish to receive monthly payments have the option to opt-out by October 4.

This can be done via the Child Tax Credit portal, which can be used to check the status of their stimulus check and update personal information.

SIGNING UP FOR CHILD TAX CREDIT PAYMENTS

Although advance checks were first sent out in July, it’s not too late to sign up for monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

Americans are encouraged to file their tax returns so they can get the extra cash.

The child tax credit is an early payment of the estimated cash for 2021.

This means that the money is heavily dependent on 2020 or 2019 income and household size.

NEW PORTAL LAUNCHED FOR NON-FILERS

Earlier this month, a new portal also launched to make it easier for families to claim the payments.

It was rolled out in collaboration with the White House, the US Treasury and Code for America, a nonprofit tech organization.

The tool is free to use, works on both desktops and mobile devices and is available in both English and Spanish.

COLLEGE SAVINGS PROGRAM

Thousands of American kids are now eligible for $100 bonds in a college savings program.

The scheme was introduced in New York City to help with future education costs.

Up to 70,000 kindergarteners became the first in the US to receive the baby bonds.

It means that youngster in that age bracket across the whole city will get a 529 college savings account.

The fund will be set up with a minimum of $100, NBC reports.

EXPERTS WARN TO RETURN WRONG PAYMENTS

Experts warned that families who are mistakenly receiving the advanced child tax payments for a dependent who turns 18 before the end of the year should opt-out of future payments.

If they don’t, they may be required to pay back the money once they file taxes.

EXPERTS PUSH FOR EXTENDED EXPANSION

A letter signed by 448 experts said a permanent boost to the 2021 child tax credits would “dramatically reduce childhood poverty.”

It also cited a study that found that a permanent program would cost 16 cents for every $1 in new economic benefits.

The letter added: “A permanently expanded child tax credit would yield tremendous immediate and long-term benefits for children and their families and would be unlikely to meaningfully reduce employment.

“For these reasons, we believe that the benefits of an expanded child tax credit far outweigh the costs.”

CREDIT IS FULLY REFUNDABLE THIS YEAR

The entire credit is also fully refundable for 2021.

This means that eligible families can get it, even if they owe no federal income tax.

Previously, the refundable portion was limited to $1,400 per child.

FILE TAXES EARLY FOR REMAINING CHILD TAX CREDIT CASH

Americans are encouraged to file their tax returns early so they can get the extra cash.

The child tax credit is an early payment of the estimated cash for 2021.

This means that the money is heavily dependent on 2020 or 2019 income and household size.

WHY ARE SOME FAMILIES GETTING BIGGER CHECKS?

If you started claiming the child tax credits late, you may be given boosted payouts of $450 a month for a child under six and $375 for kids above six but under 17.

This applies if you missed the first two installments, meaning the six monthly payments will be spread over the remaining four months instead.

If you’ve missed September’s payment too, make sure to sign up in order to get up to $600 a month per child in October, November and December.

DEADLINES TO OPT-OUT OF CHILD TAX CREDITS

The opt-out date for September has already passed.

Other deadlines to opt-out are on the below dates by 11.59pm Eastern Time:

October 4 for October 15 payment

November 1 for November 15 payment

November 29 for December 15 payment

PARENTS FURIOUS OVER DELAYS CONTINUED

After reaching out to the IRS, the news outlet learned there’s “no indication of widespread issues,” but reports that some people were still waiting for their third payment is being “looked into.”

One parent, 39-year-old Katrina Smith, told CNBC: “Many of us are depending on that money because we are still behind due to being out of work during Covid or just because that money is ours.

“If we agreed to receive the payments, we should be receiving them, and at least be given honest information if there is a problem.”

Smith reportedly had no issues getting her July and August payments (worth $250 per eligible child) but still hasn’t obtained September’s payment.