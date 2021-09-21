New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino activated for first time in nearly two years
The New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t thrown a big-league pitch since the 2019 season, was activated prior to Monday’s series opener. The 27-year-old Severino has missed nearly two years recovering from Tommy John surgery, in addition to a prolonged absence during the 2019 season because of shoulder issues. Severino has made only three regular-season appearances since finishing ninth in Cy Young Award balloting back in 2018; his most recent regular-season appearance occurred on September 28, 2019.www.newsradioklbj.com
