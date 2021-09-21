CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino activated for first time in nearly two years

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino, who hasn’t thrown a big-league pitch since the 2019 season, was activated prior to Monday’s series opener. The 27-year-old Severino has missed nearly two years recovering from Tommy John surgery, in addition to a prolonged absence during the 2019 season because of shoulder issues. Severino has made only three regular-season appearances since finishing ninth in Cy Young Award balloting back in 2018; his most recent regular-season appearance occurred on September 28, 2019.

Yankees: 3 non-shortstops NYY should pay big money for this offseason

The New York Yankees officially moved Gleyber Torres off shortstop starting Monday afternoon, and not a moment too soon. Unfortunately, based on the current construction of their infield, they also had to move two other players off their positions to accommodate the switch; the struggling Gio Urshela is now at short, and the powerless DJ LeMahieu is now at third. Less than ideal.
Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
Yankees Notes: Luis Severino to return 'pretty soon' after throwing sim game

Luis Severino told reporters that he feels game-ready after throwing a simulated game at Yankee Stadium on Friday. Severino, via NJ.com, said he isn’t sure what his next step will be as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery and multiple setbacks, but Aaron Boone later told reporters that Severino could be back “pretty soon” in a bullpen role.
Yankees' Luis Severino: Impresses in live BP

Manager Aaron Boone said Severino (shoulder) looked "really sharp" during Friday's two-inning live batting practice session, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's the first time since his rehab assignment was halted in mid-August that Severino has faced live hitters, and he'll likely require another session or two, at least, before being activated from the injured list. The 27-year-old is poised to fill a bullpen role for the Yankees upon his return.
LUIS SEVERINO DOESN'T CARE.

At long last, Luis Severino is finally back. I’m not gonna bury the lede here. The Yankees currently sit 1.5 GB of a playoff spot, with 12 games remaining. Nine of which are against the Red Sox, Blue Jays, and Rays. It’s absolutely an uphill battle from here. Part of me is apprehensive about having Sevy return in this situation.
— New York Yankees (@Yankees)

BRONX, N.Y. — Well, the New York Yankees finally finished off a sweep. They took care of business at home, against a terrible Texas Rangers team. Hence, the club is back in a postseason position and while they’ll probably need to run the table given everyone’s respective schedules, they still control their own destiny heading into Boston.
Luis Severino feeling ‘game-ready,’ eyeing Yankees playoff return

With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Yankees are still waiting for some key pieces of their pitching staff as they try to get back to the playoffs. That includes Luis Severino, who on Friday faced batters for the first time since he was shut down with shoulder tightness prior to a rehab start last month.
Luis Severino on brink of long-awaited Yankees return

Luis Severino hasn’t pitched for the Yankees in nearly two years, but the rehabbing righty is set to be activated off the injured list in the coming days, perhaps as early as Monday, Aaron Boone said Sunday. Severino underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in February 2020, missing all of last...
Former ace Severino rejoins Yankees after out nearly 2 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's series opener against Texas and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years. “It will be like my first tenure here in 2015. It’ll be the same emotion,"...
Yankees: Luis Severino’s return in rain goes perfectly Tuesday night

Wait. Don’t answer that. I actually know: watching, dejectedly, as the 2019 New York Yankees‘ “Next Man Up” season began to peter out, as they slipped behind the Houston Astros 2-1 in that year’s ALCS. And I know that because it’s also the last time Luis Severino toed a major-league...
New York Yankees Recap: Luis Severino returns, Yankees win 7-1 with three homers

The New York Yankees won the first game last night against the Texas Rangers in a close 4-3 victory. Tonight they were looking to win a second game and create a streak that would regain a wild-card berth in the AL East. Jordan Montgomery was on the mound for the Yankees and Dane Dunning for the Rangers. Montgomery got the job done, helped by three home runs. New York Yankees 7 Texas Rangers 1, as the Yankee took the series.
Yankees activate Luis Severino off 60-day IL, hope to get him in game action vs. Rangers

Luis Severino is finally ready to make his 2021 MLB debut. The Yankees officially activated Severino off the 60-day injured list on Monday, making room for the righty on the 40-man roster by releasing RHP Sal Romano, who had been placed on the IL over the weekend with a sprained finger. They had an open 28-man roster spot after optioning RHP Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A following Sunday’s game.
