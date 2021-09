Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) will not play on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans unless a "surprise" occurs, head coach Frank Reich said. Wentz is dealing with sprains in both of his ankles and he did not practice on Wednesday or participate in the team's walk-through. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Colts "may" play both Brett Hundley and Jacob Eason versus the Titans if Wentz is unavailable. The situation is a downgrade for Michael Pittman Jr. and the Colts offense as a whole. Conversely, the Titans D/ST has become an attractive streaming option in Week 3.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO