CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Main Street Confectionery is Reopening SOON in Magic Kingdom!

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations quickly approaching, we’ve been seeing all of the parks get their final touches in preparation. Golden Character Statues have been popping up in all four parks (and more are coming), more opening dates have been announced for newly reimagined restaurants, and we even got to see a peek at the menu coming to California Grill for the exclusive 50th-anniversary experience! And, now one iconic Disney World store is set to reopen just in time for October 1st.

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
allears.net

The Magic Kingdom Resorts Were Originally VERY Different

Even though the main attraction at Walt Disney World is arguably the theme parks, the resorts make a HUGE impact on the guest experience!. Where you stay can completely change the outcome of your trip depending on transportation options, cost, and amenities. Disney is known for having some top-notch resorts...
TRAVEL
allears.net

Why Are There More Dark Rides Than Roller Coasters at Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World is known as a place for families, with rides and experiences catering to every type of Park-goer. Despite this reputation, some guests may be surprised to find fewer traditional roller coasters that they may be accustomed to seeing at other theme parks. Even though that tends to be true, make no mistake: Disney knows how to do thrill rides.
TRAVEL
allears.net

McDonald’s is Giving Away 25 FREE Trips to Disney World!

McDonald’s is SO game to celebrate Disney World’s 50th anniversary with entire Happy Meals dedicated to the event!. And, now you have the chance to win BIG during your next visit to McDonald’s!. Disney and McDonald’s are teaming together to give YOU the chance to win a trip to Disney...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
dapsmagic.com

George A. Kalogridis Honored With Window on Main Street, USA at Magic Kingdom

One of the biggest honors that Disney can give is a window on Main Street, USA. This week, George A. Kalogridis, President of Segment Development and Enrichment for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, has been given this honor at Magic Kingdom. The window honors him saying:. The Main StreetChamber of.
BUSINESS
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Best Magic Kingdom Attractions and Ride Guide

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, one of the most exciting parts is getting to go to the parks. Everyone has their own favorite when it comes to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but there is one that often feels more “classically Disney” than the rest.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Magic Kingdom#Restaurants#Food Drink#California Grill#Disney News
themainstreetmouse.com

SNEAK PEEK: Vault Collection-Inspired Shopping Experiences Coming Soon to Disney Springs and Magic Kingdom Park for Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Celebration

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Kelsey Noland. It’s hard to believe we are only 10 days away from kicking off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” and Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary! Just like you, I’ve been following along for every single announcement and am so excited to celebrate and commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime milestone with all of our guests.
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom Favorite Is On The Calendar to Reopen In Time For Disney’s 50th Anniversary!

Exciting news for all those sweet tooth Disney foodies out there! As Walt Disney World Resort prepares for its 50th Anniversary, we’re seeing more and more experiences unfold in preparation for the 18-month long celebration kicking off on October 1, 2021. As you plan to stroll Main Street U.S.A. and take in 50 years of magic-making, you’ll of course want one of the Disney Park’s ever-so-popular treats to go right along with the experience. Well, now it’s looking like the 50th Anniversary just got even sweeter with a Magic Kingdom favorite on the calendar to reopen next week!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: The Emporium Sign Returns to Main Street, U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom

With all the ongoing refurbishments for the 50th Anniversary, Main Street, U.S.A. has seen everything from golden lampposts to brand new window displays. Now, the iconic marquee of the Emporium returned from refurbishment, looking bright and shiny. The red sign pops with the refreshed painting, and the lettering appears to...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
disneyfoodblog.com

The Mickey Pumpkin Wreaths Are MISSING in Magic Kingdom

We know it’s fall in Magic Kingdom when all those colorful decorations appear on Main Street, U.S.A. Disney decorates for the holidays a little bit early, but we’re not complaining. We love to see the pumpkins, wreaths, and banners go up. What we WEREN’T expecting, though, was to see some decorations come DOWN today. That’s right — a staple fall decoration was missing from Magic Kingdom today!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at ‘Disney Enchantment’ Nighttime Show Projections on Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom

Alongside the announcement that Disney would be live-streaming the new fireworks spectacular on September 30, they have shared a behind-the-scenes look at “Disney Enchantment,” coming October 1 to Magic Kingdom. The video previews some of the projections onto Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. Watch Walt Disney Imagineers put the...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (9/22/21): 50th Anniversary Scene Added To Electrical Water Pageant, Main Street Confectionery Now Sponsored By Mars Candy, Primeval Whirl Goes Extinct, & More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from out feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
disneydining.com

Magic Kingdom’s “Let the Magic Begin” Returns Soon!

More exciting news to share as we are just DAYS away from the official kick-off of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” Not only are we preparing for new nighttime spectaculars such as Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park and Harmonious at EPCOT, but there are also so many more experiences arriving such as the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom “Disney KiteTails“. With all of the excitement launching on October 1, 2021, you can expect the 18 month-long festivities to be memorable. And now, we are learning of another new exciting piece of the 50th Anniversary puzzle. Magic Kingdom’s “Let the Magic Begin” will be returning!
TRAVEL
allears.net

Ranking the Magic Kingdom Resort Hotels

No two Disney World hotels are the same, but when you’re deciding on where to stay, you might consider some important factors like transportation, location, and pricing. But even if you narrow location down to resorts in the Magic Kingdom area, you still have four hotels from which to choose — so how do you decide?
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy