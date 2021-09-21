Main Street Confectionery is Reopening SOON in Magic Kingdom!
With the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations quickly approaching, we’ve been seeing all of the parks get their final touches in preparation. Golden Character Statues have been popping up in all four parks (and more are coming), more opening dates have been announced for newly reimagined restaurants, and we even got to see a peek at the menu coming to California Grill for the exclusive 50th-anniversary experience! And, now one iconic Disney World store is set to reopen just in time for October 1st.allears.net
Comments / 0