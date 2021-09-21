HBO Max Is 50% Off This Week

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Kissell
moneytalksnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have never tried HBO Max — or if you canceled the service and are having second thoughts — now is the time to subscribe. Through Sept. 26, new and returning subscribers can get HBO Max at a 50% discount. The price works out to $7.49 per month for six months.

CNET

Cut the cord tonight and say goodbye to cable TV bills forever: Here's how to do it

The cable box may be a familiar part of your household, but it's time to kick it to the curb. You don't need cable to watch all of the TV shows, movies, news and sporting events live or on-demand. And if you're used to your cable box's DVR, live TV streaming services offer cloud DVRs of their own that work in the same way, no box required. All you need to cut the cord is a good internet connection and the apps built into your smart TV or running on an inexpensive streamer, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
Decider

When is the ‘Dune’ HBO Max Release Date?

We’re nearly a month away from what could be Timothée Chalamet‘s biggest weekend ever. That’s right, both Dune and The French Dispatch are set to hit theaters on the same weekend in October, and we’re ready for both star-studded movies to take the world by storm. But as per HBO Max‘s new Warner Bros. release schedule, is Dune only heading to theaters? Or will we get to watch that one from the comfort of our own homes? We’ve got all the deets surrounding the release of Denis Villeneuve‘s space epic.
MOVIES
Decider

HBO Max Is Offering A Whopping 50% Off for All New Subscribers In Wake Of Nasty Split With Amazon Prime Channels

If you subscribed to HBO through Amazon Prime Video Channels, there’s both bad and good news for you. We’ll start with the bad: HBO is no longer available as an added subscription on Prime Video. Ugh! But if you still want to subscribe to watch shows like Succession, Scenes from a Marriage, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, the good news is that HBO Max is offering a whopping 50% off for all new and returning subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
tvtechnology.com

HBO Max Offers Half Off to Former Amazon Channels’ Subs

BURBANK, Calif.—Following its decision to take HBO off Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15, HBO Max is trying to mitigate the potential subscriber losses by offering 50% discounts to users who had subscribed to HBO through Amazon. Some reports have estimated that the decision to leave Amazon might cost...
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

HBO Max promo offers 50 percent off subscriptions until September 26th

WarnerMedia pulled HBO Max from Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15th, but it’s hoping to convince the subscribers it lost from the move to sign up for the streaming service directly. From today through September 26th, HBO Max’s ad-free monthly subscription is available at a 50 percent discount for $7.49 per month for up to half a year. The offer isn’t even exclusive to former subscribers on Prime Video. Even new and returning customers can take advantage of the promotion by signing up through the official HBO Max website or via Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku and Vizio.
TV SERIES
Android Central

HBO Max deal gives you 50% off for six months — here's how

WarnerMedia is offering a 50% discount on HBO Max subscriptions. Both new and existing customers can now get HBO Max for $7.49/month for the first six months. You'll have to pay $14.99/month after six months. As part of WarnerMedia's efforts to have a more direct relationship with its customers, HBO...
TV & VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

HBO Max is offering new and returning subscribers 50% off for 6 months

If you were subscribed to HBO via Amazon Prime Video Channels, you might have noticed you are no longer subscribed. WarnerMedia pulled the plug on September 15, leaving a ton of subscribers in the dust. Thankfully, the company is trying to make things right by offering those past subscribers a...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

HBO Max Offers a Big Discount on Subscriptions

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The HBO Max subscriptions via Amazon Prime Video Channels had officially come to a close and with this, WarnerMedia is eyeing to get these customers back by offering a big discount when one subscribes from September 17 up to September 26. This is to offset the almost 5 million subscribers they lost and to encourage new and old customers to continue using their streaming platform.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Slashes Price In New Offer

In an attempt to help offset the loss of around five million HBO subscribers who signed up through Amazon Prime Video Channels and were officially cut off this week, WarnerMedia is offering a major discount. Starting Friday, those who accessed HBO via Prime Video Channels – as well as all...
TV & VIDEOS
Register Citizen

After HBO Drops Off Amazon Prime, WarnerMedia Intros HBO Max 50% Off Deal - For All New or Former Customers

As of Sept. 15, HBO subscriptions through Amazon Prime Video Channels officially shut down. But WarnerMedia is angling to get those customers back: Starting Friday, those who accessed HBO via Prime Video Channels — as well as all new and returning HBO Max subscribers in the U.S. — can sign up for the premium HBO Max ad-free monthly plan at a 50% discount.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

DEAL ALERT: Get HBO Max Ad-Free For Just $7.49 a Month For 6 Months (50% OFF) For a Limited Time

Earlier this week, HBO Max departed Amazon Prime Video Channels, meaning that those subscribers need a new way to sign-up for the service. In an effort to get those subscribers back, through September 26th, all new and returning subscribers, including those who had HBO Max through Prime Video, can get 50% OFF the HBO Max Ad-Free plan for the next six months.
TV SERIES
Vulture

HBO Max Goes Halfsies, Giving New Subscribers 50 Percent Off

You know that feeling of wanting something really badly when you were a kid, but you had a sibling, so your parents would force you both to split something halfway, and it just wasn’t as fun to always have half of something? No, just me? Well, HBO Max is going halfsies, but in a way we actually like. Since HBO Max’s withdrawal from Amazon Prime Video channels earlier this week, it wants to offer an olive branch to all those lost subscribers, so HBO Max is offering a steep 50-percent-off discount for its ad-free monthly plan up through September 26. Originally priced at $14.99, the deal gives subscribers HBO Max for $7.49 a month for up to six months.
TV & VIDEOS
lifewire.com

HBO Max Cuts Its Service Cost in Half

HBO Max is cutting the cost of its subscription service in half for some customers starting Friday in a deal will run through September 26. According to Warner Media, the offer comes after HBO Max left Amazon Prime Video Channels on September 15. Now the company is trying to entice former subscribers to return.
TV & VIDEOS
Fortune

HBO Max cuts subscription prices in half

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. HBO Max, facing a notable subscriber drop after terminating its partnership with Amazon Prime, has cut the price of its monthly subscription in half. The offer will take the $14.99 monthly fee to $7.49...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

HBO Max is offering 50 percent off ad-free plan for six months

HBO Max has started running an enticing deal where you can pay half price for the ad-free subscription tier, bringing it to just $7.49 per month. That rate, which is even lower than the ad-sponsored plan, will be good for up to six months, after which you’ll be switched back to the standard $14.99. You’ve got to act relatively quickly to take advantage of the offer: it’s available through September 26th.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

HBO Max: A new half-off deal, movies, shows, prices and everything else to know

HBO Max is the premium network's subscription-only streaming service that includes all the movies and shows on regular HBO, plus an extra streaming-only library of more shows, movies and originals. HBO Max has killed off its weeklong free trial, but -- for 10 days only -- it's offering an aggressive half-off discount for six months of the service. The discount applies to HBO Max's $15-a-month, ad-free premium tier, which is the one you need to unlock same-day movies.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

HBO Max trailer shows off new Matrix 4 and Peacemaker footage

HBO Max has unveiled a brand new trailer showing off the first footage for its upcoming slate of movies and TV shows, including The Matrix 4: Resurrections, Peacemaker, Dune, and Succession season 3. The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker sees John Cena's character, an antihero who believes in peace at...
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Superman and Lois Now Available To Stream on HBO Max

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The Man of Steel has a lot of renditions, and Superman & Lois is definitely one of the most critically acclaimed for the storytelling of how Clark Kent is more than just being a hero and a father, it is also one of the most comic accurate versions that made it to the screen, may it be big or small. As season 1 ended on a high note, the series is now available to stream on HBO Max.
TV SERIES

