Your Apps Know Everywhere You Go Unless You Change This Setting

By ADAMS NEWS
b969fm.com
 10 days ago

Your apps are logging a lot more data about you than you might think. It’s easy to see if an app is tracking your exact location. If you’re using an Apple device: tap Settings, navigate down to Privacy and tap Location Services. If the first slider is turned on, it means that apps can track you. Slide it off if you universally want to deny your device from using Location Services. The list of apps under Location Services has access to your location and how frequently it is used. Tap on a specific app if you want to change the settings.

