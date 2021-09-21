SC Senators to continue discussion on ivermectin, other alleged COVID therapies this week

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — Treating COVID-19 before it sends you or a loved one to the emergency room has become an emerging topic in Columbia. This week senators in the Medical Affairs Subcommittee will talk about therapeutic treatments for COVID-19. Some of which, do not have national approval to use for SARS-CoV-2. This comes after the subcommittee met to hear from the public about therapies to treat COVID-19. Many who spoke last Wednesday did not have a medical background but cited from studies or experiences.