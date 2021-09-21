CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

SC Senators to continue discussion on ivermectin, other alleged COVID therapies this week

By Andrew James
abcnews4.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — Treating COVID-19 before it sends you or a loved one to the emergency room has become an emerging topic in Columbia. This week senators in the Medical Affairs Subcommittee will talk about therapeutic treatments for COVID-19. Some of which, do not have national approval to use for SARS-CoV-2. This comes after the subcommittee met to hear from the public about therapies to treat COVID-19. Many who spoke last Wednesday did not have a medical background but cited from studies or experiences.

