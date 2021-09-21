CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I have a case dismissed if the date the crime was committed is different than what's on paperwork ?

You can ask, but the court will deny it. This is a matter for an amendment or an issue for trial. there is no automatic dismissal if the criminal complaint is not perfect. You can have your attorney cross examine the witness on the issue and see if that affects her credibility.

