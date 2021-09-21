CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ‘Flash’ Image Teases a Combined Batman/Flash Costume

By Matt Singer
 9 days ago
The Flash movie director Andy Muschietti has yet another intriguing costume tease from the set of his movie. Since production on the DC Comics blockbuster began back in the early summer, Muschietti has been posting teaser images of his characters’ new superhero suits on Instagram. There was Michael Keaton’s new Batman costume, Ezra Miller’s updated look as the Flash, and Sasha Calle’s big ‘S’ logo as the new Supergirl.

