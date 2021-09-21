New ‘Flash’ Image Teases a Combined Batman/Flash Costume

Ben Affleck is making his swansong as the Dark Knight in the upcoming The Flash movie, and while that has been reason enough for fans of Affleck's Batman to start calling for the solo movie that never was again, it appears that his final appearance many not be as big as some people had hoped. Affleck has only appeared in two movies as the Gotham crime fighter,Batman vs Superman and Justice League, and he would have made it a third if he had stuck around for the solo project that has ended up evolving into Matt Reeves'The Batman and ushering in the next iteration of the character. When he was announced as being involved in The Flash' s solo movie, fans were delighted but it now seems that his role in the movie will be closer to a cameo.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO