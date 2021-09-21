CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

Learn basic to advanced Java programming skills for just $30

By ZDNet Academy
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to its versatility, Java is one of the most leading programming languages in the world. It's also one of the top choices for Android app development. Yet, it's one of the easiest languages to learn. So if you've always wanted to have a lucrative tech career but thought programming might be too complicated, you'll definitely want to check out The Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle. It doesn't only teach you the skills, but it also shows you how to ace job interviews.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Free online courses to help you learn new skills and advance your career

Learning new skills, exploring new subjects, and tackling new material brings many rewards, including increased self-confidence, new career opportunities, and a sense of satisfaction. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, many adults took advantage of their newfound free time to learn something new. With traditional classrooms closed, more...
EDUCATION
TechRepublic

Ready to move into IT management? Learn the skills you need for a promotion

You can acquire all of the skills and secrets that will allow you to breeze through IT management responsibilities and job interviews without taking time off from your job. Whether you're trying to turbocharge your career trajectory by racking up impressive certifications to shine up your resume, or even if you're already an IT manager, the self-paced Ultimate 2021 IT Manager Survival Training Bundle can smooth out your job and your career advancement. It consists of 10 courses that will prep you for certification exams on cloud computing, networking, security and more, plus team and project management training and in-depth coverage of specific platforms.
MICROSOFT
helpnetsecurity.com

Data and AI professionals prioritize learning new skills amid labor shortage

O’Reilly announced the results of a survey, which revealed that 64% of respondents took part in training or obtained new certifications in the past year to build upon their professional skills. The survey also found that 61% of respondents participated in training or earned certifications to solicit a salary increase...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Java#Android App#Tech#Zenva Academy#Jdbc#Php
towardsdatascience.com

Basic Molecular Representation for Machine Learning

Machine learning has been applied to many problems in cheminformatics and life science, for example, investigating molecular property and developing new drugs. One critical issue in the problem-solving pipeline for these applications is to select a proper molecular representation that featurizes the target dataset and serves the downstream model. Figure 1 shows a conceptual framework for different molecular representations. Usually, a molecule is represented by a linear form as a SMILES string, or by a graph form as an adjacent matrix maybe together with a node attribute matrix for atoms and an edge attribute matrix for bonds. A SMILES string could be further converted into different formats such as molecular fingerprint, one-hot encoding, or word embedding. On the other hand, the graph form of molecular representation could be directly used by the downstream model or be converted into graph embedding for the task.
SCIENCE
austinnews.net

Nationlearn.com's holistic learning platform upgrade skills

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Nationlearns.com is an ed-tech Learning Platform where you learn Various Skills for life, Wellbeing, Finance, and others Through videos and articles and also connect with various Mentors, Teachers and financial Service Providers in your city and area Listed on the website and Nation learns application, Nation learns is build to share knowledge and skills in every Stream, however, our main focus right now is to eradicate financial illiteracy resulting into effective money management.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle Is Up For A Massive Offer For Two Days

Learning programming can help you get ahead in your career. Even if you aren’t in the IT field, a little programming knowledge will only expand your skillset and help you land better jobs. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Premium Java Programming Certification Bundle. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so get your hands on it right away.
COMPUTERS
GreenwichTime

4 Skills That Business Leaders Can Learn From Master Gardeners

With a last name like Gardner, one might assume that I was born with a green-thumb. The sad truth is that for years I could barely keep any of our flowering friends alive. I may have even had a cactus or two die under my watch. In the last few years, however, I decided to do right by my good name.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Software
NewsBreak
Python
Codecademy

10 Advanced Java Code Challenges

Online tutorials, videos, and coding books are a great place to learn the basics of a programming language, but not much of that knowledge will stick if you don’t use it to write code. Solving coding challenges is a great way to practice your programming skills. Coding challenges are bite-sized...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fast Company

15 simple, practical tips for learning valuable new business skills

Learning a new business skill is always a good idea, whether you’re the company owner or a frontline team member. And in today’s digital age, there’s no shortage of material out there for professionals to peruse, from seminars to online courses to advice from experts. In fact, these days it’s...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

Tap Into New Skills With Screen-Free E-Learning Courses

Over the past decade, the dissemination of information to the masses in the form of master classes from experts in their field has grown increasingly popular. Instead of sitting down and sifting through a 200-page book to pluck out gems, all one needs is a computer or a mobile phone to hear from these experts.
CELL PHONES
cu.edu

Be Cyber Smart: Learn the Basic Terms

At a time when we are more connected than ever, being “cyber smart” is of the utmost importance. This year has already seen more than a fair share of breaches, including the SolarWinds and Kaseya breaches as well as a high-profile cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline and other critical infrastructure. Furthermore, as has been underlined by these recent breaches, cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated.
TECHNOLOGY
Dice Insights

If You Want to Work at Facebook, Learn These Technology Skills

Facebook has been in the news lately—and not always for good reasons. An investigative series in The Wall Street Journal revealed some questionable policies at the social networking giant, including a failure to address misinformation and harmful content. While Facebook has tried to frame the Journal series as full of “mischaracterizations,” it’s clear the company faces a PR crisis.
INTERNET
techgig.com

Why Java and .NET developers should learn Modern App Development on Salesforce

This is a paid advertisement for TechGig's readers/subscribers. You are seeing this article because you may be interested in these new products/services from one of our business partners. The modern platform empowers developers with the latest tools and technologies. It provides a flexible environment where developers can innovate and build...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

The best tech certifications for every IT professional

IT certifications can help professionals break into the field, stand out in the competitive job market, and pursue higher-level, lucrative positions. Whether you're new to tech and looking for a basic certification or a seasoned pro who wants to receive recognition for your specialized skills and experience, there's a certification for you.
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

FinSpy surveillance malware is now spreading through UEFI bootkits

The nefarious FinSpy spyware has now been upgraded for deployment within UEFI bootkits. FinSpy, also known as FinFisher/Wingbird, is surveillanceware that has been detected in the wild since 2011. The software's Windows desktop-based implants were detected in 2011, and mobile implants were discovered a year later. In 2019, Kasperksy researchers...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Ways to advance your technology career

The tech industry continues to grow, which means high demand for professionals with tech skills. But once you've broken into tech, how can you advance? Expanding your tech skills, jumping on growing fields, and targeting higher-paying roles all help tech professionals move up the ladder. Whether you're still in school...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy