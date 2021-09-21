CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HackerOne expands Internet Bug Bounty project to tackle open source bugs

By Charlie Osborne
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackerOne has expanded the Internet Bug Bounty project to bolster overall open source security. Open source projects, ran by individuals and teams of developers worldwide, are relied upon by everything from enterprise players to SMBs. Open source components are stored and shared publicly, and can range from full operating systems...

