That New Music Friday feeling never gets old, does it? It’s like Christmas morning coming 52 times a year, bringing a bounty for the ears with it, regardless of how well we’ve all behaved. Today’s slate of top new release priorities is quite Canadian, with four of its 10 entries coming courtesy of artists among our neighbors to the north. That includes Ada Lea and her compelling new record, one of several standouts alongside the collaborative album from Asthmatic Kitty labelmates Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Esperanza Spalding’s new experimental jazz collection, and much more. Tear the wrapping off 10 of this week’s most exciting albums below.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO