2021 bowl projections: Wide range of destinations for Ohio State

Throughout the season, The Blade will compile bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan. Here is a look at the bowl picture after the schedule of games ending Sept. 18.

TOLEDO

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Bahamas vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Nassau, Bahamas)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Air Force

■ Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Quick Lane vs. Maryland (Detroit)

■ College Football News: Bahamas vs. Florida Atlantic

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Quick Lane vs. Indiana

Should the Rockets venture to the Bahamas for their bowl game, not only would they be going for the second time in four years, not only would that game be the first played in bowl season, but Toledo athletics would be double-dipping in Nassau. The UT men's basketball team will be playing three games there in November.

OHIO STATE

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Peach vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Fiesta vs. Cincinnati (Glendale, Ariz.)

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Rose vs. Southern California (Pasadena, Calif.)

■ Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Rose vs. UCLA

■ College Football News: College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Alabama at Orange Bowl

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Citrus vs. Florida

There are still a lot of question marks with Ohio State, and that is reflected in their bowl projections. They are back in at least one College Football Playoff picture, but also out of the New Year's Six entirely in the Citrus Bowl. The Buckeyes' next four games — Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana — seem like safe bets (for now), before OSU would have a chance to make a statement to the bowls Oct. 30 against Penn State.

MICHIGAN

■ Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Music City vs. Arkansas (Nashville)

■ Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas vs. Southern California

■ Jerry Palm, CBS: Music City vs. Kentucky

■ Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Las Vegas vs. Utah

■ College Football News: Citrus vs. Mississippi (Orlando, Fla.)

■ Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Las Vegas vs. Stanford

Michigan's blowout win over Northern Illinois seemed to give its fans another dose of hope that things could be different this year — or at least back to where they were five years ago — but projected bowl destinations mostly stayed pat. A Citrus Bowl matchup against Ole Miss would pit Michigan's new-look defense against QB Matt Corral, the current Heisman Trophy favorite.

