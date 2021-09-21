CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

2021 bowl projections: Wide range of destinations for Ohio State

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKVg8_0c3775PJ00

Throughout the season, The Blade will compile bowl projections for Toledo, Ohio State, and Michigan. Here is a look at the bowl picture after the schedule of games ending Sept. 18.

TOLEDO

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Bahamas vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Nassau, Bahamas)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

Jerry Palm, CBS: Famous Idaho Potato vs. Air Force

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Quick Lane vs. Maryland (Detroit)

College Football News: Bahamas vs. Florida Atlantic

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Quick Lane vs. Indiana

Should the Rockets venture to the Bahamas for their bowl game, not only would they be going for the second time in four years, not only would that game be the first played in bowl season, but Toledo athletics would be double-dipping in Nassau. The UT men's basketball team will be playing three games there in November.

OHIO STATE

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Peach vs. Clemson (Atlanta)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Fiesta vs. Cincinnati (Glendale, Ariz.)

Jerry Palm, CBS: Rose vs. Southern California (Pasadena, Calif.)

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Rose vs. UCLA

College Football News: College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Alabama at Orange Bowl

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Citrus vs. Florida

There are still a lot of question marks with Ohio State, and that is reflected in their bowl projections. They are back in at least one College Football Playoff picture, but also out of the New Year's Six entirely in the Citrus Bowl. The Buckeyes' next four games — Akron, Rutgers, Maryland, Indiana — seem like safe bets (for now), before OSU would have a chance to make a statement to the bowls Oct. 30 against Penn State.

MICHIGAN

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: Music City vs. Arkansas (Nashville)

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Las Vegas vs. Southern California

Jerry Palm, CBS: Music City vs. Kentucky

Brad Crawford, 247Sports: Las Vegas vs. Utah

College Football News: Citrus vs. Mississippi (Orlando, Fla.)

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Las Vegas vs. Stanford

Michigan's blowout win over Northern Illinois seemed to give its fans another dose of hope that things could be different this year — or at least back to where they were five years ago — but projected bowl destinations mostly stayed pat. A Citrus Bowl matchup against Ole Miss would pit Michigan's new-look defense against QB Matt Corral, the current Heisman Trophy favorite.

First Published September 21, 2021, 1:10pm

The Blade

Scouting report: Bowling Green football at Kent State

BOWLING GREEN — Coming off of their upset victory at Minnesota, Bowling Green State University begins Mid-American Conference play at Kent State on Saturday. The Falcons’ running game was on the rise in recent weeks, but still hasn’t gone anywhere this season and was halted for 22 net yards on 25 carries at Minnesota. The Falcons rank dead last in FBS in rushing with 45.3 yards per game, and they’ve posted just 16.5 points per game as an offense. Something has to get going on the ground if the Falcons want to control the ball away from All-MAC quarterback Dustin Crum.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Whitmer offensive line clearing way for bounce-back season

The Whitmer football team is having a bounce-back season. The offensive line is a big reason why. The 5-1 Panthers have made last year’s 1-5 record seem like a distant memory. With a dominant group up front, Whitmer is 3-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference entering Friday’s league contest against Lima Senior.
FOOTBALL
#Fiesta Bowl#Rose Bowl#Bowl Projections#Citrus Bowl#American Football#Espn#Idaho Potato#Boise State#Cbs#Air Force#Ut#Ucla#College Football Playoff#Action Network Citrus#Rutgers#Osu#Penn State#College Football News#Stanford Michigan#Ole Miss
The Blade

Scouting report: Toledo football at Massachusetts

It's a beautiful time of year to visit New England, the nation's fall foliage capital. But the Toledo Rockets aren't going to Amherst, Mass., for a sightseeing tour. It's all business for UT. The season's trajectory is pointing upward at the moment, and a solid performance over UMass will continue...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Blade

Video: Ryan Day press conference to begin Rutgers week

The Ohio State football team will look to improve to 4-1 Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Rutgers enters the game 3-1 after falling to Michigan last week. The Buckeyes are 7-0 all-time against Rutgers, winning by an average of 43 points. Ohio State is a 15-point favorite as of Tuesday morning.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Bowling Green hockey looking to 'write their own story' in 2021-22

BOWLING GREEN — What’s in the past is in the past. What seemed to be a collision course of Bowling Green State University hockey with the NCAA tournament — and the momentum to take it to the Frozen Four — was stuffed by a late-season collapse that resulted in a quarterfinal exit from the conference tournament and an inability to secure an at-large bid in the national playoff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Blade

Mud Hens defeat Saints on walk-off hit from Brady Policelli

For the second time this season, Brady Policelli provided the Toledo Mud Hens with a clutch two-out single at Fifth Third Field. Policelli singled up the middle to score Christopher Proctor, who pinch ran for Christin Stewart, to deliver the game-winning hit in Toledo’s 4-3 win over the St. Paul Saints to open the Mud Hens’ final home series of the season, part of the Triple-A Final Stretch.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Blade football poll: Whitmer takes over No. 1 in big-school rankings

A new divisional leader has emerged in The Blade's high school football poll after the sixth week of the regular season. With Findlay beating previous No. 1 Fremont Ross 34-14 in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play last Friday, another TRAC member, Whitmer (5-1), has been elevated to the No. 1 spot in this week's combined Division I-II poll.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Toledo men's basketball ready to build on last season's MAC championship

The top two players from the 2020-21 Mid-American Conference champions are gone. MAC player of the year Marreon Jackson transferred to Arizona State, while Spencer Littleson, the nation’s most prolific 3-point shooter, is playing professionally in Belgium. Usually, the loss of vital, productive pieces would signal a rebuilding season.
TOLEDO, OH
