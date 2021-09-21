CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeland Security Secretary ‘Horrified’ By Images of Police Abusing Migrants

By Aidan McLaughlin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Tuesday he was “horrified” by images showing US Border Patrol agents rounding up and verbally abusing Haitian refugees at the Southern Border. CNN’s Brianna Keilar aired footage of officers on horseback charging migrants near Del Rio, Texas. There are thousands of migrants, many...

New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
Washington Post

Biden said Border Patrol agents ‘will pay’ for treatment of Haitian migrants. Texas Gov. Abbott offered them jobs.

Denouncing their actions as “outrageous,” President Biden vowed there would be consequences for the Border Patrol agents photographed riding horseback while swinging reins and charging at Haitian migrants trying to enter the country. “Those people will pay,” the president said. On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had a different...
New York Post

DHS chief says 1 in 5 migrants have ‘illness’ after Del Rio fiasco

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the “rate of illness” among illegal immigrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months is “approximately 20 percent” — days after admitting that thousands of Haitian migrants who set up a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas were not tested for COVID-19.
Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims. The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
Washington Examiner

Biden deliberately created the illegal immigration crisis

By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
Deadline

Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ 12,000 Haitian Migrants Released Into US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday today that an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US. The staggering number goes well beyond previous estimates tied to the Del Rio, Texas bridge encampment. Mayorkas also said his 12,000 estimate could go up, as 5,000 other cases are still being processed. Those numbers indicate previous reports of 15,000 people at the encampment were incorrect. “Approximately, I think it’s about 10,000 or so – 12,000 thousand,” Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday when questioned on the numbers. It could be even higher,” he added. “The number that are returned could be even higher. What we do is we follow the law as Congress has passed it.” The Del Rio encampment has been cleared of migrants and the Del Rio border crossing has been reopened. But more migrants are on the way, as images on Sunday show caravans on the move from Central America. Mayorkas said the migrations are “nothing new,” but blamed the immigration laws for the problem. “11 million people in this country without lawful presence is a compelling reason why there is unanimity about the fact that our immigration system is broken and legislative reform is needed,” Mayorkas said.
Chairman of House Homeland Security Committee Condemns the 'Horrifying' Treatment of DHS to Haitian Migrants

Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, criticized the "horrifying" treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants in Texas and asked the Biden administration to stop repatriation flights. Thompson's Letter To the DHS. In a recently published article in Newsweek, Thompson addressed the issue at the Southern border...
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
