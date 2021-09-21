CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio migrant crisis: How did so many Haitians end up at the southern US border?

Las Cruces Sun-News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, TEXAS — Thousands of Haitian immigrants encamped at Del Rio, Texas, after entering the U.S. through the Rio Grande are awaiting either deportation from U.S. authorities or deciding to stay put and seek asylum. But how did these Haitian migrants make their way to Texas instead of entering...

www.lcsun-news.com

New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
The Independent

Mexico returns Haitian migrants on flight to Haiti

Mexico began flying Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday, sending 70 people to Port au Prince. The first flight took off from the Villahermosa airport in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco with 41 men, 16 women and 13 minors aboard. The United States is also returning migrants on flights to the Haitian capital.Mexico’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately respond to questions about when more flights were planned. But it referred to those on Wednesday's flight as “the first group," suggesting it was the start of a process to handle thousands of Haitian migrants who streamed to...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
uticaphoenix.net

Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

Some of those who had just landed tried to rush back to the returning planes. Angry scenes broke out at Haiti’s main airport after migrants were deported to the country from the US. On Tuesday, migrants at the airport in Port-au-Prince rushed back towards the plane they had arrived on,...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Border Patrol Agents Criticized For Treatment Of Haitian Migrants In Del Rio As U.S. Tries To Dissuade More From Coming

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent a message to migrants, particularly Haitians, attempting to enter the country through the southwest border: "People coming to the United States illegally will be returned, your journey will not succeed." Mayorkas' comments in Del Rio come as lawmakers and...
Public Radio International PRI

Migrants set up camp under Del Rio bridge along US-Mexico border

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, have set up a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge on the southern Texas border with Mexico. The migrants are sleeping outdoors, with some saying that water and food are scarce. Many are venturing across the Rio Grande back to Mexico to stock up on supplies. Authorities and migrant advocacy groups say many of the Haitians migrated to Brazil, and other parts of South America, after the devastating earthquake of 2010 and have now embarked on the dangerous trip north to the US, crossing the Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama and navigating smuggling organizations throughout the journey. Nationals from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are also in the group, with many saying they have received tickets to be processed by US Customs and Border Protection agents. More than 29,000 Haitians have arrived in the US since last October, according to Customs and Border Protection figures.
