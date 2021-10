Through four games, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves at 3-1 after reeling in a home win against a Jaguars team that looked far more competitive than their (now 0-4) record and recent game film would’ve led one to expect. It wasn’t the biggest margin of victory – and a curious 4th-down decision by Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer in the 3rd quarter might’ve made all the difference – but such is the nature of wins in the National Football League. They’re wins all the same. This one keeps the Bengals, at least jointly, atop the AFC North for another week.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO