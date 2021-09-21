CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Dancing in The Street! Montclair Jazz Fest – Four Downtown Stages!

By Liz George
baristanet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair, NJ – It’s been a summer of firsts for Jazz House Kids and its award-winning Montclair Jazz Festival. For the first time in 12 years, the Montclair Jazz Festival reinvented itself. First there was a magical summer series of evening concerts in July and all-day swinging block parties in August attended by thousands of music fans. Now, the favorite regional music festival brings us back together again in early autumn for a Montclair Jazz Fest grand finale with two don’t-miss events. First, it’s Blue in Green: Cocktails and a Concert in a Garden, a ticketed event for patrons, supporters and partners on September 23. Then get ready for dancing in the streets, when Montclair Jazz Fest takes over Bloomfield Avenue with its Downtown Jamboree, a jam-packed exciting full day of free(!) inspiring live music and activities on Saturday, September 25, from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.

