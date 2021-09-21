Dedication of Statue Honoring Hal Greer Oct. 9

Greer, who is credited with breaking the color barrier in West Virginia collegiate sports, played basketball at Marshall from 1954-58, where he averaged 19.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in three varsity seasons. In 1956, he led Marshall to a Mid-American Conference Championship and the school’s first appearance in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 1958, and was inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985.