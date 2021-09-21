Paddling to Find What America Means

This past weekend a wanderer came through Franklin. A seeker really, a documenter, a man alone but among many, a former missionary on a different kind of mission, a paddler. (Photo: Oil City’s Gale Boocks wanted to present a gift he received from a famed paddler to Neal Moore, who is paddle across the U.S. and made a stop here in the Oil region this past weekend. They met up and this is an account of this connection. Article and photos by: Richard Sayer of Eight & 322)