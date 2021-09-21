CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Facial recognition app developed for cows

By Hannah Adamson
KSN.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been almost two years since K-State professor KC Olson approached the Kansas City-based company Black Hereford Holdings, LLC about a bovine facial recognition app. “I hadn’t really thought about an application in the livestock industry, but the idea was really intriguing,” Olson said. Olson and...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Hacking Facial Recognition: How To Protect Your Company Agaist It

Identity theft is increasingly becoming more of a threat with each passing year. One of the most recent developments to fight identity fraud is called "liveness," or "facial biometrics identification. However, liveness detection is not infallible. There are varying levels of security, and not all facial biometrics software protects against more cunning tricks. Fortunately, the most common modes of scamming have been identified. According to a global average calculated by IBM, data breaches cost companies about $3.86 million per instance. The two most common ways fraudsters attempt to circumvent verification software: spoofing and bypassing. To Stay Protected the most secure solutions should analyze parameters such as eye reflection, skin texture, image depth, capillary blood flow. The second qualification is to understand how the solution encrypts sensitive data.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ACDSee Introduces AI-Powered Facial Recognition in the Latest Edition of the Flagship Software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022

ACD Systems International launches the 2022 edition of its flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022. ACD Systems International has launched the 2022 edition of its flagship software, ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2022. To continue elevating the creative possibilities for photographers of all levels, numerous updates are included in Ultimate 2022. Most notably of these are two new modes: Media mode and People mode. These modes streamline the digital asset management process and introduce AI-powered facial recognition.
PHOTOGRAPHY
biometricupdate.com

Paravision unveils edge AI toolkits for facial recognition applications

Paravision has released new software development kits (SDKs) to facilitate the design and deployment of embedded facial recognition systems based on its edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Edge AI solutions for facial recognition are already powering several devices on the market that are both ultra-low power and small form factor,...
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Paravision enhances video facial recognition with Streaming Container update

Paravision has developed a new version of its Streaming Container technology to deliver its facial recognition engine with enhanced efficiency and accuracy within standard IP video feeds. The new Docker container-based system is directly compatible with standard video protocols like RTSP and capable of enabling multi-factor authentication or biometric identification...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cow#Facial Recognition#Gps#Ksnw#Black Hereford Holdings#Llc#The Animal Sciences#Veterinary Medicine#Cattletracs#Ai
biometricupdate.com

Paravision brings edge-to-cloud facial recognition to AI digital ID disruption party

Paravision’s ‘Converge’ 2021 announcement includes five separate computer vision and biometrics product releases and updates, covering a wide range of possible applications and industry verticals. Paravision Chief Product Officer Joey Pritikin and President and Chief Operating Officer Benji Hutchison joined Biometric Update to discuss what the ‘Converge’ mega-launch means for...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Alfi's Facial Recognition Technology Protects Users, Transforms Brands

Doesn’t it seem like our technology always knows exactly what we are thinking?. We wonder if we should purchase something, and suddenly it shows up in an advertisement on our phones without warning. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has undoubtedly evolved over the last couple of years in an almost eerily accurate way. Companies like Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) are leveraging this new technology while also retaining privacy, developing an AI platform that both protects consumer privacy but also provides advertisers with user information they need to make better business decisions.
ELECTRONICS
femalefirst.co.uk

Pest controllers to use facial recognition technology to catch rats

Pest controllers will be able to use facial recognition technology as they look to catch rats. Pest controllers are set to use facial recognition technology in a bid to hunt down rats. Rentokil Initial have developed a hi-tech identification system that will be unveiled later this week at the company's...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

ICE just spent millions more on facial recognition technology

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement department (ICE) just signed a $3.9 million contract for “rapid” facial recognition technology. The contract was awarded to Trust Stamp, a biometric data startup that focuses on ultra-fast neural networks and GPU processing. ICE has released only the bare minimum required details about...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Computer Weekly

Facial recognition cannot be a standalone authentication method

Whether it’s being used to unlock your phone, gain access to a your online bank account or government services or even at airports to verify users and put an end to passport queues, an increasing number of companies and governments are looking to facial recognition to verify and authenticate users in other scenarios.
TECHNOLOGY
yourvalley.net

Hoffman: Support Open App Markets Act to bolster app developers

Join the civil community discussion in the comments below or email your ideas and opinions to: AzOpinions@iniusa.org. Thank you, State Rep. Jennifer Longdon for informing me about the Open App Markets Act, where she is encouraging U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton to cosponsor the bill in order to rein in monopolies like Apple from charging app developers in Arizona, a 30% fee for in-app purchases (Longdon: Here’s how to protect Arizona’s business innovators,” Daily Independent, Sept. 20, 2021).
INTERNET
biometricupdate.com

Researchers use makeup to elude facial recognition via novel black-box attack

Researchers at Israeli ​​Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have found a way to thwart facial recognition cameras using certain software-generated patterns and natural makeup techniques, with a success rate of 98 percent, reports Vice. For the study ‘Dodging Attack Using Carefully Crafted Natural Makeup’, the team of five used YouCam...
TECHNOLOGY
mediaite.com

Apple Developing App to Detect if iPhone Users Are Depressed

Apple is developing a system aimed at enabling smartphones to judge whether their users are depressed based on typing habits, sleep patterns, and a panoply of additional characteristics and habits, according to a new report. Pharmaceutical company Biogen Inc. and the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) are spearheading the...
CELL PHONES
Vice

Researchers Defeated Advanced Facial Recognition Tech Using Makeup

Researchers have found a new and surprisingly simple method for bypassing facial recognition software using makeup patterns. A new study from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev found that software-generated makeup patterns can be used to consistently bypass state-of-the-art facial recognition software, with digitally and physically-applied makeup fooling some systems with a success rate as high as 98 percent.
LIFESTYLE
securitymagazine.com

UN calls for facial recognition and artificial intelligence moratorium

Following an artificial intelligence (AI) report published by the United Nations (UN), UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for a moratorium on the sale and use of AI systems that pose a serious risk to human rights until safeguards are put in place. AI applications that cannot be used in compliance with international human rights law should be banned, Bachelet said.
TECHNOLOGY
Reason.com

Proposed Local Facial Recognition Technology Ban Draws Fire

Around 20 different state and local governments have so far banned some uses of facial recognition technologies by law enforcement. The Town of Hamden (population around 61,000) in Connecticut is considering joining those jurisdictions by adopting an ordinance that would prohibit all town officials from obtaining, retaining, accessing or using "any facial recognition system or any information obtained from a facial recognition system."
TECHNOLOGY
theregister.com

If it were possible to evade facial-recognition systems using just subtle makeup, it might look something like this

Makeup carefully applied to the forehead, cheeks, and nose may help you evade facial recognition systems, judging from these computer scientists' experimental work. Their described method is a form of adversarial attack, which generally involves subtly tweaking input data to trick machine-learning algorithms into misidentifying things in images, text, or audio.
BEAUTY & FASHION
zoom.us

Developing the Shared Backgrounds App as a Zoom Intern

Shared Backgrounds, the third in-house-built app for Zoom is finally here! It was developed by seven interns working on the Zoom Apps project over the course of the summer. The Shared Backgrounds app allows for easy sharing of organization backgrounds and collaborating on a virtual background database with your coworkers.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Your phone can tell when you're high: Data from accelerometer and GPS sensors can be used to predict with 90% accuracy if someone is stoned, study finds

Sensors on a person's smartphone can be used to determine if they're high with uncanny precision, according to a new study out of Rutgers University. Researchers at the school's Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research found that an algorithm that combined sensors tracking movements and GPS location with data on the time of day and day of the week had a 90 percent accuracy rate in determining if someone was stoned.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy