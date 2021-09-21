CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Rockmart Men Jailed on Felony Drug and Gun Charges

By Staff Reports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeffery Jamar Davis, 36, and Dontavius Demond Darden, 34, both of Rockmart, were arrested this week on drug and weapon charges during a traffic stop on Goodyear Avenue. Reports said that officers stopped the vehicle being driven by Davis due to him having active warrants for his arrest. Officers stated that he recognized Davis for being wanted in Bartow County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

