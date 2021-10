Few sketch performers have had the kind of meteoric rise of Bowen Yang in his first two seasons as a performer on “Saturday Night Live.” The actor came out of the gate strong with a slew of memorable characters like Chen “Trade Daddy” Ciao and impressions of Kim Jong-un and Andrew Yang. He has also made a huge mark on Weekend Update, appearing in two of the most memorable segments of this past season, as himself to discuss anti-Asian violence in America and, mere weeks later, as the iceberg that sunk the Titanic. This versatility helped Yang become the first...

