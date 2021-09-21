CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Running Back Velton Gardner Enters Transfer Portal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKU running back Velton Gardner, a junior, entered the transfer portal on Monday, as first reported by Jayhawk Slant. Gardner was the backup to Pooka Williams before Williams opted out early last season to enter the NFL draft, and was expected to lead the Jayhawks’ rushing attack this season. As...

