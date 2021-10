The 1993 San Francisco Giants just missed the wild-card era. On Sept. 10, 1993, at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York, MLB owners agreed to adopt a three-division-per-league format and expand the playoffs with a wild-card team in each league. The plan was scheduled for 1994, which was cut short by a strike. A few weeks after the vote, the Giants became the eighth and last team to win 100 or more games and miss the postseason, finishing a game behind the Atlanta Braves (104 wins to 103). It was the last true pennant race - there was no safety net for second place.

