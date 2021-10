Machine Gun Kelly hit the stage at Chicago's Riot Fest over the weekend, stopping his performance at one point to mock Grammy-winning metal band Slipknot as "old, weird dudes with masks." The 31-year-old rapper-turned-pop-punk singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, was playing on one of the festival's stages at the same time as Slipknot, when he paused his set to ridicule the band and their fans. "Turn the lights up. Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old, weird dudes with masks," Kelly said, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

