CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Plants are one investment that grows in value

By By Amy Stone / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKihd_0c369eEe00

Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?

While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.

What in the world does this have to do with gardening?

Plants typically increase their value over time. Those seed packets purchased in the spring hopefully paid for themselves many times over with the beauty they provided, as a source of food for wildlife and humans, in the shade that was cast and the barriers they produced. And we can’t forget the oxygen needed to sustain life. Plants also intercept water that otherwise would run off.

One plant can provide so many benefits. They are a real value.

The cost of buying a plant is much like an investment. You put money up front for something that will pay dividends into the future. This sounds so good that everyone has to be planting, right?

Let’s talk about trees, specifically.

Trees provide many benefits that include moderating temperatures and climate, reducing energy use including costs associated with both heating and cooling, improving air and water quality, mitigating runoff and flooding after significant rain events, enhancing our own human health and social well-being, and lowering noise impacts.

But research has shown that unfortunately our tree canopy is declining. A paper written by Nowak and Greenfield, “Declining Urban and Community Tree Cover in the United States,” addresses this decline. With this documented tree loss comes the loss of all of the associated benefits to society. So what can we do?

The first step is to manage and maintain the existing canopy. By no means am I saying that every tree must stay. Trees that are considered hazardous, are invasive in nature, or are not long for life should be managed.

Trees are a living organism, and we all know, life isn’t forever. With that said, identifying areas that are prime to be a sustaining habitat for trees is key and is the next step. You want to assess the site and determine what trees would succeed and hopefully thrive well into the future. And when choosing plants that will one day become future canopy, be sure you are addressing diversity, both in species or types of trees, and with age of the total canopy. Don’t plant all of the same type of trees — even if it’s your favorite. Mix it up.

If you are wondering what trees to consider, do your research. Walk in a park or garden. Take a look at plants in your own neighborhood. Talk to experts and those with a passion for plants.

Locally, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Toledo Trees, along with commercial garden centers and nurseries, are doing a great job in offering plants to increase our canopy. We as consumers need to do our part and plant and care for them. Fall is a great time to plant most trees and other plants. The Extension office has a brochure about planting trees that is full of excellent information. The brochures will be stocked in white mailbox outside the office door. The office is located at 5403 Elmer Drive at the Toledo Botanical Garden.

If you have questions, Master Gardener Volunteers are available through the Extension’s Horticulture Hotline between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 419-578-6783 or email lucascountymastergardener@gmail.com .

Let’s grow our tree canopy together! Can’t wait to hear what you are planting this fall.

Upcoming Programs

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN) classes begin Oct. 8 and run seven weeks. Trainings are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. For more information, and a link to apply, to go lucas.osu.edu .

September’s Tree Walk at Woodlawn Cemetery is 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Participants are asked to meet at Woodlawn’s main entrance off Central Avenue. The walk will last approximately 90 minutes.

Amy Stone is an extension educator with the Ohio State Extension — Lucas County, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Contact her at: stone.91@osu.edu .

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Hendel: Toledo Symphony, Schedel Gardens reap fund-raising bounty

THE Toledo Symphony League donated $10,000 to the Toledo Symphony during its opening luncheon Sept. 22 at Sylvania Country Club. Zak Vassar , CEO of the symphony, said the League and the TSO have a lot to be proud of. “We are a tighter organization, we have learned a lot from COVID, and most importantly, everyone stepped up,” he said. Vassar also said the TSO was one of only 400 of 2,400 orchestras nationwide who were able to perform during the height of the pandemic.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Fall is a gardener's opportunity to plan anew

There is something about the fall. I love the changing of the seasons, and especially enjoy the changing of the foliage. From the summer’s green to autumn’s reds, oranges, yellows, and purples, it is a beautiful time of the year. This is also the time of the year gardeners take a moment to look back at what worked, what didn’t, and what should next year look like. For some, it is a time to end one year, but in the same step begin planning for the next.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Burgers, salmon star at downtown's Table Forty 4

Finding parking near Fifth Third Field and all the nearby restaurants can sometimes be tricky, but thanks to the pandemic it’s never been easier to snag a free spot and walk to a great selection of bars and restaurants nestled along Monroe Street.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Toledo, OH
Cars
The Blade

'Empty the Shelters' event slated at Toledo Humane Society

Some animals looking for new homes at the Toledo Humane Society can be adopted for just $25 during the annual “Empty the Shelters” event with the Bissell Pet Foundation. The special begins Monday and runs through Oct. 10. The humane society’s shelter at 827 Illinois Ave. in Maumee is open from noon to 6 p.m. on weekdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on weekends. Available animals and information on the adoption process can be found online at toledohumane.org/adopt.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Lucas County to build new dog shelter

A near-downtown block of Monroe Street will be going to the dogs. The Lucas County Commissioners on Wednesday formally announced the county-owned property at 1301 Monroe will be the site of a new shelter for the Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Commissioner Pete Gerken told The Blade the project...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Volunteers#Investment#Horticulture Hotline#Ocvn#Woodlawn#The Ohio State Extension
The Blade

Washington Local announces virtual instruction on Friday

Washington Local Schools Superintendent Kadee Anstadt warned parents this week to be prepared in case the district pivoted to all-remote learning. Then it happened. The district announced this week that while teachers shall report to WLS classrooms Friday, they will be closed to students, with elementary, middle, and high school students each following a revised schedule for virtual instruction.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

State legislators spar at hearing over causes of Lake Erie algae

The first hearing on a state legislative bill seeking higher penalties against cities with a history of illegally dumping sewage resulted in a committee chairman on Tuesday banging a gavel and telling Ohio Rep. Mike Sheehy (D., Oregon) to settle down after Mr. Sheehy took offense to a suggestion from the bill’s sponsor that he was insensitive to farmers.
MAUMEE, OH
The Blade

Shumaker names three Toledo attorneys to lead new service areas

The law firm Shumaker says it has picked three of its Toledo-based partners to lead new national lines of service in intellectual property and technology, labor, and wealth strategies. J. Douglas Miller will lead the firm's intellectual property and technology law efforts, a specialty in growing demand as cybersecurity concerns...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy