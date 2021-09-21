Plants are one investment that grows in value

Sit back and take a look around your home. Have the items you’ve purchased over time increased in value, stayed the same, or decreased?

While you maybe able to cite examples in each of those categories, I am willing to wager that most items have decreased. How about the computer, cell phone or tablet? Shoes and clothes? Furniture? Before this year I would have said vehicle, but because of the shortages, I have heard people are selling used vehicles for the same or more than what they had purchased it for.

What in the world does this have to do with gardening?

Plants typically increase their value over time. Those seed packets purchased in the spring hopefully paid for themselves many times over with the beauty they provided, as a source of food for wildlife and humans, in the shade that was cast and the barriers they produced. And we can’t forget the oxygen needed to sustain life. Plants also intercept water that otherwise would run off.

One plant can provide so many benefits. They are a real value.

The cost of buying a plant is much like an investment. You put money up front for something that will pay dividends into the future. This sounds so good that everyone has to be planting, right?

Let’s talk about trees, specifically.

Trees provide many benefits that include moderating temperatures and climate, reducing energy use including costs associated with both heating and cooling, improving air and water quality, mitigating runoff and flooding after significant rain events, enhancing our own human health and social well-being, and lowering noise impacts.

But research has shown that unfortunately our tree canopy is declining. A paper written by Nowak and Greenfield, “Declining Urban and Community Tree Cover in the United States,” addresses this decline. With this documented tree loss comes the loss of all of the associated benefits to society. So what can we do?

The first step is to manage and maintain the existing canopy. By no means am I saying that every tree must stay. Trees that are considered hazardous, are invasive in nature, or are not long for life should be managed.

Trees are a living organism, and we all know, life isn’t forever. With that said, identifying areas that are prime to be a sustaining habitat for trees is key and is the next step. You want to assess the site and determine what trees would succeed and hopefully thrive well into the future. And when choosing plants that will one day become future canopy, be sure you are addressing diversity, both in species or types of trees, and with age of the total canopy. Don’t plant all of the same type of trees — even if it’s your favorite. Mix it up.

If you are wondering what trees to consider, do your research. Walk in a park or garden. Take a look at plants in your own neighborhood. Talk to experts and those with a passion for plants.

Locally, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Toledo Trees, along with commercial garden centers and nurseries, are doing a great job in offering plants to increase our canopy. We as consumers need to do our part and plant and care for them. Fall is a great time to plant most trees and other plants. The Extension office has a brochure about planting trees that is full of excellent information. The brochures will be stocked in white mailbox outside the office door. The office is located at 5403 Elmer Drive at the Toledo Botanical Garden.

If you have questions, Master Gardener Volunteers are available through the Extension’s Horticulture Hotline between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Call 419-578-6783 or email lucascountymastergardener@gmail.com .

Let’s grow our tree canopy together! Can’t wait to hear what you are planting this fall.

Upcoming Programs

Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist (OCVN) classes begin Oct. 8 and run seven weeks. Trainings are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. For more information, and a link to apply, to go lucas.osu.edu .

September’s Tree Walk at Woodlawn Cemetery is 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Participants are asked to meet at Woodlawn’s main entrance off Central Avenue. The walk will last approximately 90 minutes.

Amy Stone is an extension educator with the Ohio State Extension — Lucas County, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Contact her at: stone.91@osu.edu .