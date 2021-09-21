CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Takes Step In Deciding Fate Of Colleyville Heritage Principal James Whitfield

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board has unanimously voted to propose non-renewal of Dr. James Whitfield's contract. The Colleyville Heritage High School principal has been on paid administrative leave since late August. The district said their decision has nothing to do with allegations that he was teaching Critical Race Theory or the social media photos of him and his wife that officials found to be questionable.

