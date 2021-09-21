CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protective Effects of Converting to Belatacept Following Kidney Transplant

By Victoria Socha
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalcineurin inhibitors (CNI) have adverse effects on cardiovascular risk among kidney transplant recipients. Conversion to belatacept may reduce the cardiovascular risk in that patient population. H. Mogallapalli conducted a study to test the hypothesis that early conversion to belatacept would result in improved patient and graft survival and lower rates of readmission within 30 days in kidney transplant recipients with congestive heart failure compared with long-term use of CNI.

