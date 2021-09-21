CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Public Broadcasting to Premiere New Positive Mental Health Series Nationwide

By Staff Report
 10 days ago

Hope Givers, a non-profit organization based in Atlanta committed to creating and producing meaningful content that uplifts the human spirit, is excited to announce the launch of its new documentary series of the same name. This mental health and wellness-centered programming debuts on Sept. 21 and is being distributed by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). It also will be made available to schools across the country thanks to a partnership with the Georgia Department of Education (DOE).

