Savannah, GA

New Scholarship Fund Supports Military Spouses at Georgia Southern

 10 days ago

A new scholarship fund designed specifically for the spouses of military service members has been established at Georgia Southern University. Thanks to support from The Landings Military Family Relief Fund Inc., up to $3,000 is available per recipient, per semester, for a select number of spouses of active duty service members, who have completed one term as a full-time student and is in good academic standing with the University. Recipients can attend any Georgia Southern Campus in Savannah, Hinesville or Statesboro.

IN THIS ARTICLE
