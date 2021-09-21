CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia DOT Introduces Key Enhancements to Statewide Travel and Traffic System Georgia 511

 10 days ago

Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) launched its newly enhanced Georgia 511 system, the state’s leading source for real-time traffic and travel information. Updates to the system include a newly enhanced mobile app, website and phone system aimed at boosting user experience across all platforms and simplifying the way Georgians receive real-time traffic and travel alerts.

allongeorgia.com

GDOT: New 511 Georgia System Coming Soon

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced a new, redesigned 511 Georgia. The new updated 511 website, redesigned mobile app and streamlined phone system will launch in the next week. 511 Georgia provides drivers with real-time information on DOT’s road work status and traffic conditions. All My511GA subscribers will be...
saportareport.com

MARTA, Georgia Tech Awarded Grant to Pilot On-Demand Multimodal Transit System

Civic Innovation Challenge Award Provides $1M for Community-Based Mobility Solution. The U.S. National Science Foundation has awarded MARTA and the Georgia Tech Research Cooperation a $1 million grant to pilot an On-Demand Multimodal Transit System Solution (ODMTS). The Civic Innovation Challenge Award supports community-based initiatives to address mobility and disaster challenges.
savannahceo.com

Virtual Properties Realty Welcomes 4,000th Agent, Solidifies No. 1 Market Share Position in Georgia and Statewide Service Footprint

Virtual Properties Realty (VPR), a United® Real Estate company, announced it has eclipsed the 4,000-agent mark and holds the No. 1 market share position in Georgia by completing more real estate transactions than any other privately owned residential brokerage over the past 12 months. The company also celebrated record-breaking, single-month sales of $356 million in July. More buyers and sellers choose VPR agents to handle their transactions than any other privately owned brokerage in the state.
savannahceo.com

Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark: Addressing Georgia's Rural Labor Crisis

It's been one year since the Georgia Chamber resumed safe, in-person events. After COVID riddled our very existence with uncertainty, we were forced to temporarily dispense with those gatherings to preserve the health and well-being of all Georgians. So, it was good to be out last week, traveling back to my roots in Fitzgerald, as well as Americus and Valdosta, to convene with business and community leaders about the need to reimagine a new Georgia economy together. But no matter where I am, whether here in Atlanta, or back home in South Georgia, I have the same conversation. Talent is scarce and employers are struggling to fill jobs, and this is jeopardizing our economic recovery.
savannahceo.com

The Sky’s the Limit at Georgia 4-H Engineering Challenge

It’s not every day that a helicopter lands on Cloverleaf Circle at Rock Eagle 4-H Center, but for nearly 200 4-H youth and adults, it was a spectacular sight to see during Mission Make-It in August. Youth attending the annual non-competitive engineering challenge offered by Georgia 4-H explored a Vietnam-era helicopter, getting up close and personal tours provided by members of the Army Aviation Heritage Foundation in Hampton, Georgia.
savannahceo.com

Georgia DOT Partners with Georgia Association of Conservation Districts for Beautification and Pollinator Education Efforts

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) to install 15 pollinator habitat sites in designated locations across the state to educate Georgians on the important role pollinators play in Georgia Agriculture. Specific locations are currently being identified. "This partnership provides...
savannahceo.com

Strike Would Impact Film Industry in Georgia

The film industry is big business in Georgia. Now a union that represents some of those production teams is preparing to strike over working conditions. "Atlanta and Georgia have gotten a lot bigger, definitely a production hub," said Sara Riney who has been a set decoration buyer for more than a decade.
savannahceo.com

Gov. Kemp Announces Bonus for Georgia Public Safety Officials and First Responders

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced a $1,000 pay supplement for all eligible sworn law enforcement officials and first responders in Georgia. Local governments and employers of public safety officials and first responders are encouraged to visit the Office of Planning and Budget’s grant funding opportunities website for more information on how to apply, receive, and distribute these funds. Applications will be accepted from October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
savannahceo.com

GDEcD's Nico Wijnberg on Georgia's International Connectivity

Director of International Relations at the Georgia Department of Economic Development Nico Wijnberg talks about recruiting international businesses to Georgia and the impact is has on communities across the state. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
savannahceo.com

Georgia Power’s Make Ready Electric Transportation Program Helps Fund EV infrastructure for Georgia Businesses

With an increase of clean-driving electric vehicles (EVs) on Georgia roads and with the state already being among the top 10 largest markets in the nation for fast charging, Georgia Power is celebrating this National Drive Electric Week with a continued commitment to providing charging options and making EV adoption easier for drivers and businesses across the state.
savannahceo.com

Georgia DOT Awards $57 Million in Construction Contracts in August

In August 2021, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) awarded a total of 19 projects valued at approximately $57,115,660. One project from the August letting, valued at $22,774,948, was deferred and will be awarded at a later date. The largest single investment, worth approximately $15 million, was awarded to...
savannahceo.com

Revealed: Georgia’s Most Caffeinated City

Decatur has been crowned Georgia’s most coffee-obsessed city, following new research. The study, by sleep experts Zoma Sleep, found that Decatur has the highest ratio of coffee shops to people, with 19 dedicated coffee outlets serving a population of 25,655 Americans. This means that there is a coffee shop for...
savannahceo.com

Gov. Kemp & Visa Announce New Office Hub in Atlanta Will Create 1,000 Jobs

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Visa, a world leader in digital payments, will open a new hub in Midtown Atlanta. This major expansion is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs in the region over the next several years. “It’s always great to see a world-renowned company like Visa...
savannahceo.com

John Helmken Named President of Greater Georgia for SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank today announced John Helmken has been named president of greater Georgia. In this role, Helmken will have responsibility for the bank’s operations and growth in Georgia, outside of the Atlanta market. “John’s leadership has been essential to growing our presence in Georgia” said Jack Goettee, president, Central Banking...
savannahceo.com

ABAC & UGA Awarded Grant to Direct More Veterinarians to Rural South Georgia

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has been awarded a three-year $297,000 collaborative grant with the University of Georgia (UGA) Tifton Veterinary Diagnostic and Investigational Laboratory (TVDIL) to encourage more veterinary medicine students to practice in rural South Georgia. Activities will center around student recruitment, retention, and experiential learning at the UGA...
WYFF4.com

All lanes reopen after crash on Interstate 85 in Georgia, DOT says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Update at 9 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed on Interstate 85 after a crash. The crash happened near exit 166, which is Toccoa Carnesville Road. According to GDOT, the crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. They say people should...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Witnesses slam Georgia prison system at legislative hearing

ATLANTA — Georgia’s prison system needs a total overhaul to stem the neglect and violence rampant inside prison walls, a member of the General Assembly said Thursday. State Rep. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, chaired a hearing that included jarring testimony from mothers of Georgia inmates who have died while in the state’s custody or suffered serious neglect.
