Georgia DOT Introduces Key Enhancements to Statewide Travel and Traffic System Georgia 511

It's been one year since the Georgia Chamber resumed safe, in-person events. After COVID riddled our very existence with uncertainty, we were forced to temporarily dispense with those gatherings to preserve the health and well-being of all Georgians. So, it was good to be out last week, traveling back to my roots in Fitzgerald, as well as Americus and Valdosta, to convene with business and community leaders about the need to reimagine a new Georgia economy together. But no matter where I am, whether here in Atlanta, or back home in South Georgia, I have the same conversation. Talent is scarce and employers are struggling to fill jobs, and this is jeopardizing our economic recovery.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO