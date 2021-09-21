Attorney General Chris Carr Provides Update on Fight Against Robocalls

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined 23 other Republican attorneys general Thursday in threatening a legal challenge to a decision by President Joe Biden that would require many private-sector workers to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing for COVID-19. In a letter to Biden, the GOP attorneys general called the president’s plan “disastrous and counterproductive” and disputed that it can be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “We thus urge you to reconsider your unlawful and harmful plan and allow people to make their own decisions,” the letter said. “If your administration does not alter its course, the undersigned state attorneys general will seek every available legal option to hold you accountable and uphold the rule of law.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO